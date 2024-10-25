Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Lukebakio bags brace as Sevilla claim hard-fought win over Espanyol

Lukebakio bags brace as Sevilla claim hard-fought win over Espanyol

Flashscore
Sevilla have moved into ninth
Sevilla have moved into ninthProfimedia
Dodi Lukébakio’s brace earned Sevilla a third win in five matches as they eased to a 2-0 victory at struggling RCD Espanyol. The visitors had netted just one first-half goal in their previous five away La Liga games, but the striker netted twice before the break to help secure an important three points.

The hosts seized the momentum from the first whistle, but wasted a plethora of chances to break the deadlock, with Leandro Cabrera and Álvaro Tejero in particular guilty of shots that failed to hit the target.

They were soon made to pay for those missed opportunities too, as Los Nervionenses took the lead against the run of play through Lukébakio, who beautifully curled into the top corner from 25 yards after receiving Sambi Lokonga’s pass.

Lukebakio scored a first-half brace
Lukebakio scored a first-half braceMARTIN SILVA COSENTINO / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP

Going behind did not seem to knock Manolo González’s side, who could have equalised when Javier Puado failed to stretch far enough to prod home Walid Cheddira’s flick on before Brian Oliván had a volley saved after receiving a stunning cross-field pass by Tejero.

Again, though, a sucker punch was just around the corner, with Lukébakio doubling his tally for the night by unleashing a low drive from inside the area that arrowed into the far corner.

That set García Pimienta’s side on course to extend their unbeaten run in H2Hs to 11 matches, which was much needed after a 5-1 hammering to Barcelona last time out.

Indeed, despite a string of substitutions, Espanyol initially showed little to suggest they were going to get back into the game, apart from Cabrera heading wide from inside the area.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

Los Periquitos moved up a gear with 20 minutes remaining though, and Alejo Véliz came agonisingly close to pulling one goal back with a downward header that bounced narrowly wide. The hosts were then further frustrated when a penalty award was overturned following a VAR intervention.

There was to be no comeback from there as Sevilla ended their eight-match winless run that spanned six months. Meanwhile, Espanyol are left dangling dangerously close to the relegation zone after losing for the fifth time in six outings.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dodi Lukébakio (Sevilla)

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballDodi LukebakioEspanyolSevillaLaLiga
Related Articles
Lewandowski and Torre at the double as Barcelona smash Sevilla in LaLiga
Lukebakio the hero as Sevilla see off Real Betis in El Gran Derbi
Sevilla score last gasp equaliser against 10-man Athletic Bilbao to earn LaLiga draw
Show more
Football
Chris Wood continues goalscoring form as Nottingham Forest beat Leicester to go fifth
Hansi Flick praises Barcelona unity ahead of crunch Real Madrid clash
Former Brazil defender Ze Carlos dies aged 56
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior on course to win first Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri
Editors' Picks: Title challengers clash around Europe while MLB World Series begins
After two years at Aston Villa, Unai Emery has his eyes firmly on silverware
Bologna's match with AC Milan postponed due to heavy rain and flooding
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca not concerned by tough run of fixtures
Ten Hag happy to have captain Fernandes back against West Ham as injuries mount
Most Read
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Tennis Tracker: Rune & De Minaur claim wins, Zverev dumped out of Vienna by Musetti
After two years at Aston Villa, Unai Emery has his eyes firmly on silverware
Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Spurs & Porto win

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings