Lukebakio bags brace as Sevilla claim hard-fought win over Espanyol

Dodi Lukébakio’s brace earned Sevilla a third win in five matches as they eased to a 2-0 victory at struggling RCD Espanyol. The visitors had netted just one first-half goal in their previous five away La Liga games, but the striker netted twice before the break to help secure an important three points.

The hosts seized the momentum from the first whistle, but wasted a plethora of chances to break the deadlock, with Leandro Cabrera and Álvaro Tejero in particular guilty of shots that failed to hit the target.

They were soon made to pay for those missed opportunities too, as Los Nervionenses took the lead against the run of play through Lukébakio, who beautifully curled into the top corner from 25 yards after receiving Sambi Lokonga’s pass.

Lukebakio scored a first-half brace MARTIN SILVA COSENTINO / NurPhoto / NurPhoto via AFP

Going behind did not seem to knock Manolo González’s side, who could have equalised when Javier Puado failed to stretch far enough to prod home Walid Cheddira’s flick on before Brian Oliván had a volley saved after receiving a stunning cross-field pass by Tejero.

Again, though, a sucker punch was just around the corner, with Lukébakio doubling his tally for the night by unleashing a low drive from inside the area that arrowed into the far corner.

That set García Pimienta’s side on course to extend their unbeaten run in H2Hs to 11 matches, which was much needed after a 5-1 hammering to Barcelona last time out.

Indeed, despite a string of substitutions, Espanyol initially showed little to suggest they were going to get back into the game, apart from Cabrera heading wide from inside the area.

Match stats Statsperform

Los Periquitos moved up a gear with 20 minutes remaining though, and Alejo Véliz came agonisingly close to pulling one goal back with a downward header that bounced narrowly wide. The hosts were then further frustrated when a penalty award was overturned following a VAR intervention.

There was to be no comeback from there as Sevilla ended their eight-match winless run that spanned six months. Meanwhile, Espanyol are left dangling dangerously close to the relegation zone after losing for the fifth time in six outings.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dodi Lukébakio (Sevilla)

