Kicking off the 2024/25 La Liga campaign, Athletic Club and Getafe resumed their recent tradition of playing out draws, with the 1-1 result at San Mamés a fifth H2H draw in their last six meetings.

Fresh off the back of claiming the Copa Del Rey trophy for the first time in 40 years and registering their best league finish since 2015/16, the hosts arrived into the new season in high spirits. However, it was Getafe loanee Carles Pérez who almost netted the first La Liga goal of the campaign, sending an effort whistling past the right post.

Having gone toe-to-toe in the opening period, Athletic eventually found their rhythm via Oihan Sancet, who brilliantly curled his strike into the corner from outside the box to open the scoring in the 27th minute.

Getafe were only one of the five teams last season to force Los Leones to drop points from a winning position, and they ended the first half confidently despite allowing a long-range shot from Inaki Williams.

Los Azulones carried their momentum into the second period, coming painfully close to restoring parity on two occasions in the space of six minutes after the restart. Peter González first crashed his rebound shot off the left post from inside the box, before home goalkeeper Álex Padilla pulled off a one-on-one save to deny Carles Aleñá his moment of glory.

Chrisantus Uche then emerged into the spotlight to breach the Athletic blockade, leaping the highest to direct Luis Milla’s corner delivery into the far corner, setting up an exciting final 25 minutes.

Nico Williams’ fantastic long-range effort, which David Soria masterfully kept out with a one-handed save 13 minutes from time, was as close as either team came to netting the winner, sharing a point apiece for the fifth time in six meetings.

Ernesto Valverde’s men are now undefeated in 19 home league games for the first time since 1984, but are now without a victory in their opening game of the La Liga season for the fifth season running.

Meanwhile, José Bordalás’ side are without a H2H win in nine games dating back to the 2019/20 campaign.

Flashcore Man of the Match: Chrisantus Uche (Getafe)

