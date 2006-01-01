Advertisement
  4. Michel believes Girona can light up LaLiga once again in new season

Girona will be playing Champions League football this season
Girona manager Michel (48) is optimistic about his side's chances of extending last season's remarkable LaLiga run into their 2024-25 campaign which begins at Real Betis on Thursday.

After a third-place finish in the standings, their best ever, Girona secured a place in the Champions League which will be their first taste of European competition.

Even if Girona have lost the element of surprise, Michel is confident the club will continue their upward trajectory.

"I don't have a crystal ball to know where we will sit in the end (of the season), but I'm convinced that, with collective thinking in defence and attack, we will have a great season," Michel told a press conference on Wednesday.

"The objective is the club's growth and to always honour their colours. All the players who are here must be players who have that feeling and understanding, that playing here is a source of pride and that they are doing it for our people, that is the objective we have as a club. Growth, growth and growth."

Girona's upcoming fixtures
The Spaniard added that he still expects new signings to arrive before the summer transfer window closes at the end of August.

Despite being backed by the wealth of their Abu Dhabi owners, Girona operate on a different financial system compared to that of English champions Manchester City, who headline the City Football Group stable.

Michel, whose project was constructed around a youthful squad with an attacking style, lost several of his key players in the close season, including winger Savinho who moved to Manchester City.

Striker Artem Dovbyk left for Serie A side AS Roma and versatile midfielder Aleix Garcia was signed by Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

To make things worse ahead of a difficult clash at Manuel Pellegrini's Betis, he will be missing at least three players who are sick with a virus.

"The sports management and I have the same way of seeing things. It is true that the process has been complicated and difficult because important players have left, we had problems during the off-season and now with this virus," Michel said.

"But I am convinced that we will make the best possible squad."

