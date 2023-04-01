Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo sidelined after picking up knee injury against Las Palmas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo sidelined after picking up knee injury against Las Palmas
Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo sidelined after picking up knee injury against Las Palmas
Cancelo was taken off after 10 minutes against Las Palmas
Cancelo was taken off after 10 minutes against Las Palmas
Reuters
Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo (29) will be out for a period of time due to a knee injury he sustained during their win against Las Palmas in LaLiga, the club said on Friday.

Cancelo started in the 2-1 victory over Las Palmas on Thursday but had to leave the pitch after 11 minutes.

"Tests carried out on Friday show that first team player Joao Cancelo has a strained medial collateral ligament in his left knee," the club said.

"He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

Barca are third in the standings on 41 points, seven behind second-placed Girona and leaders Real Madrid.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaCancelo JoaoLas PalmasBarcelona
Related Articles
Late Gundogan penalty snatches win for Barcelona against stubborn Las Palmas
EXCLUSIVE: World Cup-winning coach Menotti on how football has changed & Xavi's Barcelona
European Court rules UEFA and FIFA breached EU Law over Super League
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bologna salvage point, five Premier League clubs in FA Cup action
Updated
Last-minute De Silvestri equaliser spares Bologna's blushes against Genoa
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
Updated
2023 Africa Cup of Nations: The biggest names missing from the tournament
Tajon Buchanan joins Inter from Club Brugge, becomes first Canadian Serie A player
Manchester City's security personnel working with Grealish after 'devastating' burglary
Broja can be important for Chelsea in Jackson's absence, says Pochettino
Lucas Paqueta is good enough to play for Manchester City, says ex-Hammer Tony Gale
Arteta hopes Liverpool Cup clash is start of another 'beautiful journey'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dier set for Bayern move, Inter sign Buchanan from Brugge
More VAR controversy as Palace and Everton set for replay after goalless FA Cup draw
Premier League transfer window: What do the big clubs need?
Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings