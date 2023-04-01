Barcelona get ready to rock with Rolling Stones logo on shirt for Clasico

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona get ready to rock with Rolling Stones logo on shirt for Clasico
Barcelona get ready to rock with Rolling Stones logo on shirt for Clasico
The Rolling Stones with the limited edition kit
The Rolling Stones with the limited edition kit
Reuters
Barcelona and the Rolling Stones have joined forces and the club's kit will feature the band's famous tongue and lips logo for next week's Clasico against Real Madrid, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday.

Music streaming service Spotify have sponsored Barcelona since the 2021/22 season, and the club have previously had campaigns featuring Drake and Spanish singer Rosalia, but now rock fans can finally get some satisfaction.

"FC Barcelona and Spotify have done it again. The jersey that Barca will wear at El Clasico on October 28 will once again become an icon that will attract the attention of the whole world," the club said.

"The Tongue and Lips logo of The Rolling Stones (Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood) will replace the Spotify logo on the legendary FC Barcelona kit."

The Rolling Stones' latest album, Hackney Diamonds, is released on Friday, and the jersey will be available to buy from October 23rd. Barca's women's team will also wear the shirt for their game against Sevilla on November 5th.

"We're big football fans and we're honoured that Spotify has put our Tongue & Lips logo on the FC Barcelona jersey to celebrate the release of the Stones' new album 'Hackney Diamonds'," the Rolling Stones said.

"We will be cheering on the players on the pitch as well as the fans around the world who will be watching this iconic match."

For those unable to buy the limited edition shirt, fans can also purchase a limited edition album package featuring a vinyl album with the Barca crest and a retro jersey.

Follow the Clasico on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Barcelona look to recover injured players with Clasico around the corner
EXCLUSIVE: Javier Saviola on Messi's greatness, Yamal's potential and much more
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle
Show more
Football
Editors' Picks: Final four face off in Rugby World Cup, club football back with a bang
Juventus give full support to Fagioli as seven-month ban begins for betting
Updated
More expensive than Haaland, 'golden boy' Adeyemi has yet to to shine for Dortmund
Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish calls for tougher salary control in women's game
Manchester United's Casemiro to miss match against Sheffield United through injury
Dyche's Everton hope to tune out the noise around Merseyside derby and end horrid run
Sportiello injury leaves Milan with keeper crisis ahead of important Juve game
Dortmund's Fullkrug in peak form ahead of clash with former club Werder Bremen
Most Read
Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL and meniscus rupture with Brazil
Losing starting role at Arsenal 'difficult', says goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Son of late Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes signs for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Osimhen and Sancho on the move? Tottenham start searching

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings