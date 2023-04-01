Barcelona left frustrated despite mounting two-goal comeback against Granada

Barcelona came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Granada, who were left frustrated despite extending their best-ever unbeaten run in LaLiga (LL) against the Blaugrana to four matches.

Granada got off to the dream start, as Gonzalo Villar dispossessed Gavi and released the ball for Lucas Boyé to slip through Bryan Zaragoza, whose finish snuck through Marc-André ter Stegen’s grasp inside the first 20 seconds.

The Nazaríes were pushed back after their fearless start but showed their defensive solidity, with Carlos Neva blocking Ferran Torres’ attempt. Even when Miguel Rubio’s clearance hit Ricard Sánchez and rolled fortuitously into João Félix’s path, André Ferreira rushed out decisively to halt the forward.

The hosts’ organisation saw the visitors resort to efforts from range with Gavi, Félix and Lamine Yamal all unable to beat Ferreira. Zaragoza also made another rare foray forward count after being played through by Gerard Gumbau, completely wrong-footing Jules Koundé and Ter Stegen with superb footwork before stroking the ball home.

Barça and Koundé’s frustration continued when the Frenchman went off injured, but they were offered a lifeline before HT. With the ball bouncing around Granada’s box, Félix poked the ball to Yamal for the 16-year-old to touch it over the line and become the youngest-ever goalscorer in LL history.

Buoyed by that moment, Barça immediately went out on the front foot in the second period but Fermín López’s instinctive shot was well held by Ferreira. Paco López responded with a triple-change shortly before the hour mark, and Boyé’s unorthodox attempt from Gumbau’s free-kick delivery trickled agonisingly wide moments later.

Despite the home crowd growing frustrated with referee César Soto Grado, they were delighted with Ferreira’s save to deny Torres from point-blank range following Ronald Araújo’s knockdown.

Granada couldn’t hang on, though, as Sergi Roberto got enough on Alejandro Balde’s ball across goal for it to hit the goalkeeper and bobble over the line in the 86th minute.

Even though Félix’s header for the win was ruled out for offside, Roberto’s effort was enough to maintain Barcelona’s unbeaten record in all competitions this season. López’s charges, meanwhile, had to settle for their third consecutive draw and have gone six matches without a win.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bryan Zaragoza (Granada)

