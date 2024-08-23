Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Conor Gallagher feeling at home after Atletico Madrid switch

Conor Gallagher feeling at home after Atletico Madrid switch

Conor Gallagher during his presentation
Conor Gallagher during his presentationReuters / Violeta Santos Moura
Conor Gallagher (24) is feeling right at home after receiving a rousing welcome from Atletico Madrid fans, the England midfielder said at his presentation at the Metropolitano Stadium on Friday, days after completing his move from Chelsea.

Gallagher, who joined Chelsea at the age of six, penned a five-year contract with LaLiga club Atletico on Wednesday, with the deal reportedly worth around 42 million euros ($46.94 million).

The midfielder and Atletico's other new signings were unveiled on Wednesday in a party open to fans at the Metropolitano Stadium, headlined by former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez.

"(The welcome by fans) was amazing, I enjoyed every minute, it was a good sign of what is to come from the fans," Gallagher said.

"They made me feel at home and it gave me a lot of excitement to be able to play the games in this stadium and give everything in every game."

Despite the delay in completing the move to the Spanish capital, Gallagher said he was confident things were going to work out.

"I wanted to come to the club and I saw that the club wanted me to. I knew it was going to work out and I'm very happy," he added.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone was a big part of Gallagher's decision to move to the club.

"He's one of the best in the world and I'm really looking forward to playing for him," Gallagher said.

"I think I fit in quite well with the way he plays and he appreciates that I give my all. These first few days have been difficult, it's very hot, but I'm going to get used to it.

"I'm very excited about all of this, not just playing for this great club. Playing in a different country, living in a different country... I have to learn Spanish quickly because it will help me and my coach in everything I do on the pitch."

Follow Atleti's game against Girona with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaGallagher ConorAtl. Madrid
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Leverkusen begin title defence as Formula 1 returns with Dutch GP
Real Madrid seeking first LaLiga win in Kylian Mbappe's home debut
Chelsea complete permanent Joao Felix signing from Atletico Madrid
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Xhaka scores stunner for Leverkusen as PSG in control over Montpellier
Updated
Fluminense president ready to do everything for Andre to fulfil dream of playing in Europe
Fulham sign Danish defender Andersen from Crystal Palace
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Fulham confirm Andersen signing
Updated
Celta Vigo stay perfect after comeback victory over Valencia
Fantasy Premier League: Jota and Doku good options ahead of second round
Enzo Maresca backs Joao Felix to learn from previous Chelsea mistakes
Okafor to replace injured Morata for Milan against Parma, says boss Fonseca
Spurs striker Dominic Solanke to miss Everton game with ankle injury
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG pushing for Lookman, Fulham confirm Andersen signing
Chelsea take first-leg Conference League win over Servette
Goalkeeper Courtois announces he will not play for Belgium under Tedesco's management
Djokovic handed dream US Open draw, Osaka to face Ostapenko in opening round

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings