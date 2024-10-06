Emotional Gavi delighted to be back on the pitch after 348-day injury layoff

Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Gavi made his return at the weekend
Gavi made his return at the weekend
Barcelona midfielder Gavi (20) said on Sunday he was thrilled to be back on the pitch after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament 11 months ago.

The 20-year-old underwent surgery after suffering the injury in Spain's Euro 2024 qualifying win over Georgia last year, and missed the rest of the season, along with Spain's triumph at the Euros.

He made his return on Sunday, coming on as a substitute during Barcelona's 5-1 win over Sevilla in LaLiga, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

"I'm very happy to be back with the team. I've been dreaming about this moment for many months and I'm grateful to everyone because they've made it so much easier for me," an emotional Gavi told Movistar Plus.

"The worst thing during the layoff is not playing with my teammates. Seeing the team from the outside is very hard and gives you a different perspective, you learn that you have to enjoy every moment and appreciate things.

"I feel very lucky to be here today, recovered, because this is my life and what I've been doing all my life and I've missed it a lot... When you see all the fans and teammates over there and they show you that they love you and appreciate you, you feel very lucky."

Barcelona are top of the LaLiga standings on 27 points, three ahead Real Madrid in second and seven clear of Atletico Madrid in third.

They will host Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to the Spanish capital to face rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaPablo Martin Paez GaviraBarcelona
