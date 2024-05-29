Erik Lamela to leave Sevilla as a free agent after three years at club

Lamela won the Europa League with Sevilla
Lamela won the Europa League with Sevilla
Former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela (32) has left Sevilla after three years at the LaLiga club.

The Argentine international joined Sevilla from Spurs in 2021, having made 257 appearances and scoring 37 goals in eight years at the Premier League club.

The 32-year-old, whose contract expires on June 30, played a key role in helping Sevilla clinch their seventh Europa League title in 2023 but injuries restricted him to 19 appearances last season, when the club finished 14th in LaLiga.

"Like all farewells, it's a little sad at the moment (something) that a player never expects, but I understand as a great professional that these kinds of moments come and that the cycles end," said Lamela in a video on the club's website on Tuesday.

"When we won the Europa League, it was what made this club enter my heart. I will never forget it and I am happy to be able to give back at least a little of what this club gave me. Thank you."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaLamela ErikSevilla
