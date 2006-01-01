Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Flick praises Barcelona's outstanding teenager Yamal after brace against Girona

Flick praises Barcelona's outstanding teenager Yamal after brace against Girona

Lamine Yamal celebrates goal
Lamine Yamal celebrates goalReuters/Albert Gea
Manager Hansi Flick heaped praise on Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal (17) after the Spain international scored a double to help the LaLiga leaders earn a 4-1 victory at Girona on Sunday, their fifth consecutive win to start the season.

Yamal, who grabbed the spotlight as he helped Spain win their fourth European Championship title in July, scored twice in the first half before Dani Olmo and Pedri secured the win with Flick's side maintaining their unbeaten start to the league season.

"I'm very happy about Lamine's two goals, he's very young but he's really incredible, a difference maker in such a young age," Flick told Movistar Plus.

"Having him is key for us not only because of his quality but he also presses very well high. He combines talent and pressure and that's massive for us. He is outstanding.

"It was a tough game, Girona played well but we started very well too and we deserved to win."

Hansi Flick's Barcelona top the LaLiga standings with 15 points, four ahead Real Madrid and Villarreal. Last year's surprise package Girona are seventh with seven points.

Barca avenged their two losses to Girona last season, both by a 4-2 result. It was a dominant performance by the Catalonia giants whose relentless high press was too much for the locals to handle.

Now Barca will hope to carry their domestic momentum into the Champions League, where they will face Monaco away on Thursday.

"We have trained very hard for this and we need to keep going. This last week we have prepared well, but we do it for every game we play because we always want to win, we are in a good moment and we can't stop," Flick said.

"It won't be easy against Monaco but we're taking it one game at a time and we're really excited, we're all looking forward to it."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaLamine YamalGironaBarcelona
Related Articles
Yamal-inspired Barcelona make it five from five with impressive win over Girona
Hansi Flick confident Barcelona can overcome impressive Girona in LaLiga clash
Editors' Picks: Crucial North London derby and Formula One take centre stage
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Updated
France international Rabiot agrees to sign for Ligue 1 giants Marseille
Gallagher and Griezmann fire Atletico Madrid to victory over Valencia
Set-pieces to a reality-check: Three talking points from the Premier League weekend
Underwhelming Inter come back to salvage draw away at Monza in Serie A
Conte hails Lukaku as essential to Napoli's hopes after Cagliari win
It's my burden, says Postecoglou as Tottenham's Achilles heel strikes again
Napoli continue strong start to Conte's reign after thrashing Cagliari in Serie A
Unbeaten Newcastle stage second-half comeback to record Wolves win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Virus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener
World Series of Darts Finals: All you need to know as Luke Littler aims for glory
Gabriel's bullet header enough to give Arsenal derby win over struggling Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings