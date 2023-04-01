Greenwood and Mayoral with the goods as Getafe grind past Granada in LaLiga

Borja Mayoral of Getafe clears the ball under pressure from Gerard Gumbau of Granada

Getafe consolidated their place in the top half of LaLiga with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Granada, extending the visitors’ dismal run to just one win in 20 matches since August (D5, L14).

Having fallen to consecutive defeats in the league for the first time since April, Getafe knew a positive response was needed against their lowly opponents.

Determined to start on the front foot, the hosts came close to a breakthrough inside the opening quarter-hour when Borja Mayoral saw a close-range header superbly thwarted by Augusto Batalla.

Not to be denied, Getafe broke the deadlock shortly afterwards, as Mason Greenwood’s hopeful effort from the edge of the box deflected beyond Batalla to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Armed with the momentum, the Azulones duly doubled their advantage in the 36th minute, with Mayoral pouncing on a slip from Batalla to tuck home into an empty net.

The one-way traffic continued with half time approaching and, while Getafe were unable to add to their tally, they had still left the visitors with an uphill task heading into the second half.

Having struggled to gain a foothold in the contest during a dismal opening period, Granada emerged after the restart with renewed focus. However, Alexander Medina’s men spurned a glorious chance to pull a goal back shortly before the hour mark, when Myrto Uzuni fired a spot-kick against the post after VAR penalised the hosts’ Jordi Martin for a handball in the box.

Undeterred, the Nazaries continued to probe for a goal with time ticking into the final 15 minutes, but substitute Oscar Melendo saw a low strike thwarted by David Soria.

Grateful to have their two-goal cushion still intact, Getafe regained control of proceedings during the closing stages to secure a hard-earned three points and extend their impressive record in H2Hs to five matches unbeaten (W2, D3).

Granada meanwhile, remain six points adrift of safety and desperately need an improved display against Las Palmas on Saturday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Juan Iglesias (Getafe)

See all the match stats here.