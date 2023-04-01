Greenwood and Mayoral with the goods as Getafe grind past Granada in LaLiga

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Greenwood and Mayoral with the goods as Getafe grind past Granada in LaLiga
Greenwood and Mayoral with the goods as Getafe grind past Granada in LaLiga
Borja Mayoral of Getafe clears the ball under pressure from Gerard Gumbau of Granada
Borja Mayoral of Getafe clears the ball under pressure from Gerard Gumbau of Granada
AFP
Getafe consolidated their place in the top half of LaLiga with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Granada, extending the visitors’ dismal run to just one win in 20 matches since August (D5, L14).

Having fallen to consecutive defeats in the league for the first time since April, Getafe knew a positive response was needed against their lowly opponents.

Determined to start on the front foot, the hosts came close to a breakthrough inside the opening quarter-hour when Borja Mayoral saw a close-range header superbly thwarted by Augusto Batalla.

Not to be denied, Getafe broke the deadlock shortly afterwards, as Mason Greenwood’s hopeful effort from the edge of the box deflected beyond Batalla to give the hosts a deserved lead.

Armed with the momentum, the Azulones duly doubled their advantage in the 36th minute, with Mayoral pouncing on a slip from Batalla to tuck home into an empty net.

The one-way traffic continued with half time approaching and, while Getafe were unable to add to their tally, they had still left the visitors with an uphill task heading into the second half.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Having struggled to gain a foothold in the contest during a dismal opening period, Granada emerged after the restart with renewed focus. However, Alexander Medina’s men spurned a glorious chance to pull a goal back shortly before the hour mark, when Myrto Uzuni fired a spot-kick against the post after VAR penalised the hosts’ Jordi Martin for a handball in the box.

Undeterred, the Nazaries continued to probe for a goal with time ticking into the final 15 minutes, but substitute Oscar Melendo saw a low strike thwarted by David Soria.

Grateful to have their two-goal cushion still intact, Getafe regained control of proceedings during the closing stages to secure a hard-earned three points and extend their impressive record in H2Hs to five matches unbeaten (W2, D3).

Granada meanwhile, remain six points adrift of safety and desperately need an improved display against Las Palmas on Saturday.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Juan Iglesias (Getafe)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballGetafeGranada CFLaLiga
Related Articles
Tough Las Palmas visit offers Real Madrid chance to take La Liga lead
Morata wins it for Atletico Madrid as they sneak past Granada
Granada aid fight for safety with win over fellow strugglers Cadiz
Show more
Football
Hosts Ivory Coast come back to edge holders Senegal on penalties and reach final eight
Updated
Ten Hag ready to select 'strongest' Manchester United team as stars return
Messi and Suarez both score as Inter Miami are beaten in friendly with Al Hilal
Szmodics on target as Blackburn come from behind to beat Wrexham in FA Cup
Roma defeat rock-bottom Salernitana to continue De Rossi's good start as manager
Transfer News LIVE: Deadline Day looms as PSG chase Guimaraes, Soyuncu seals Fener move
Updated
Late Mendes penalty sends Cape Verde past Mauritania and into AFCON quarter-finals
Luton captain Tom Lockyer visits training ground after cardiac arrest
Holders Qatar knock Palestine out of Asian Cup to secure last-eight spot
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Deadline Day looms as PSG chase Guimaraes, Soyuncu seals Fener move
D.R. Congo dump Egypt out of AFCON after dramatic penalty shootout
Head coach Amir Abdou’s Midas touch takes Mauritania on history-making run
OPINION: Why selling Rashford should be easy for Ratcliffe & Manchester United

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings