Granada aid fight for safety with win over fellow strugglers Cadiz

Granada notched up just their second win of the season in the league

Relegation contenders Granada inched closer to safety with a first league victory since August 2023 - a commendable 2-0 win at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes over ten-man Cadiz, who remain winless away from home this campaign.

Having tasted their 12th defeat of the campaign to fellow Andalusian giants Sevilla, with only winless Almeria facing more losses, Granada looked hell bent on starting the new year on a high note.

The Nazaries eventually quenched their thirst to draw first blood minutes after Lucas Boye was shunned for a handball in the build up play to his goal. Boye instead turned provider with a header from a freekick moments later, as Myrto Uzuni tapped home the opener from close range to net his sixth goal of the season.

Constantly present to threaten the visitors, Uzuni then came painfully close to netting his second via a one-on-one opportunity, which he distinctly squandered in the heat of the moment.

Despite Cadiz’s hopes of a third successive H2H clean sheet out of the window, they picked themselves up towards the end of the half and almost won a frail penalty, but referee Juan Pulido denied the visitors a chance from the spot before half-time.

With a league-high ten goals conceded after the break, it was no surprise to see Sergio Gonzalez’s men concede again, although the damage first arrived in the form of a sending off.

A silly off-the-ball challenge by Rubén Sobrino warranted a VAR review, as the 31-year-old received his marching orders for what looked like a blatant swipe of the fist towards the opposition player. Expectedly, It didn’t take long for the hosts to exploit the visitors, with Bryan Zaragoza finding himself at the right place for a first-time shot into the top corner following a lightning-quick counterattack.

Defeat is not how Cadiz would have envisioned ending their five-match draw streak, but Alexander Medina’s team ultimately proved to be the better side on the night, as the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes faithful witnessed Granada claim a first-ever league win over their neighbours in five attempts.

It also turned out to be the Yellow Submarines’ first defeat in five meetings against Andalusian opponents - a result that leaves them just two points above the drop zone heading into the second half of the campaign.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bryan Zaragoza (Granada)

Granada - Cadiz player ratings Flashscore

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.