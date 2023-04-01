Granada match against Athletic Bilbao to resume on Monday after supporter dies

The match was abandoned with the score 1-0 to Athletic

The LaLiga game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao will resume on Monday after the fixture was abandoned on Sunday following a supporter's death in the stands, the league said.

The game was initially suspended in the 17th minute as paramedics tried to resuscitate a Granada season ticket holder who had suffered a cardiac arrest and it was eventually abandoned an hour later.

The match, in which Bilbao were leading 1-0 following a goal by Inaki Williams in the sixth minute, will resume on Monday at 21:00 CET.

The game will restart from the 17th minute, LaLiga added.