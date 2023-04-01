Granada match against Athletic Bilbao to resume on Monday after supporter dies

Granada match against Athletic Bilbao to resume on Monday after supporter dies
The match was abandoned with the score 1-0 to Athletic
The LaLiga game between Granada and Athletic Bilbao will resume on Monday after the fixture was abandoned on Sunday following a supporter's death in the stands, the league said.

The game was initially suspended in the 17th minute as paramedics tried to resuscitate a Granada season ticket holder who had suffered a cardiac arrest and it was eventually abandoned an hour later.

The match, in which Bilbao were leading 1-0 following a goal by Inaki Williams in the sixth minute, will resume on Monday at 21:00 CET.

The game will restart from the 17th minute, LaLiga added.

