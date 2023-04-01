Granada vs Athletic Bilbao match abandoned after fan dies in the stands

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Granada vs Athletic Bilbao match abandoned after fan dies in the stands
Granada vs Athletic Bilbao match abandoned after fan dies in the stands
Supporters leave the stadium after the game is abandoned
Supporters leave the stadium after the game is abandoned
AFP
Granada's match against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday in La Liga was abandoned after a supporter died in the stands at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium.

The match was paused after 18 minutes with visitors Athletic leading 1-0 as the Granada fan received medical attention, with La Liga confirming the match was then abandoned "because of the sad death of a fan" in a statement.

Players from both sides left the pitch 20 minutes after play was suspended, with supporters then requested to leave the stadium after the decision was eventually taken to abandon the game.

Granada said in a statement the match was "suspended indefinitely after the death of a club season ticket holder" and offered their condolences to the fan's family and friends.

Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon was applauded by Granada fans after helping to inform officials of the incident in the stands.

Visitors Athletic were leading through an early Inaki Williams strike.

La Liga said they would soon announce a new date and time for the match to be resumed.

Mentions
FootballGranada CFAth BilbaoLaLiga
Related Articles
Granada's Bryan Zaragoza to join Bayern Munich next season on five-year deal
Girona not title race level, should enjoy 'historic' La Liga form, says Michel
Real Madrid go top of LaLiga with win over Granada as Rodrygo continues red-hot form
Show more
Football
Giant-killers Girona secure famous first win over Barcelona to go top in LaLiga
Football Tracker: Girona beat Barcelona to go top, Roma held & Marseille win
Updated
Roma see red twice as Fiorentina fight back to snatch point from Stadio Olimpico
Granada match against Athletic Bilbao to resume on Monday after supporter dies
Callum Wilson's return a silver lining in Tottenham loss for fatigued Newcastle
Fernandes apologises for Manchester United embarrassment against Bournemouth
Three talking points from the Premier League weekend as title race takes shape
Richarlison double helps Spurs thrash Newcastle to edge closer to top four
Pochettino urges Chelsea to turn to transfer market again after Everton defeat
Most Read
Granada vs Athletic Bilbao match abandoned after fan dies in the stands
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Who's Missing: Son a doubt for Spurs' encounter with injury-hit Newcastle
Crisis-club Lyon look to ignite Ligue 1 fightback against lowly Toulouse

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings