Late Pezzella strike salvages point for Betis against LaLiga leaders Girona

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Late Pezzella strike salvages point for Betis against LaLiga leaders Girona
Late Pezzella strike salvages point for Betis against LaLiga leaders Girona
German Pezzella celebrates his late equaliser
German Pezzella celebrates his late equaliser
AFP
Real Betis' German Pezzella (32) struck a late equaliser to prevent Girona from securing a first victory against Los Verdiblancos since March 2010 as the sides shared the points with a La Liga 1-1 draw.

Heading into this match top of La Liga with a two-point cushion over Real Madrid, Girona’s confidence was flowing in the early stages against Real Betis as the Gironistes saw plenty of possession and searched for an opening.

Yet the table toppers faced the toughest home defence in La Liga. Real Betis held firm for the first 20 minutes before Ayoze Perez threatened with the hosts’ first chance of the game when he controlled expertly in the box but lashed his resulting shot high and wide.

Despite scoring just once in their last three league matches, it was Los Verdiblancos who continued to work the better quality opportunities. Assane Diao was next to try his luck after he went on a blistering solo run through Girona’s defence and shot over the bar from six yards.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were soon made to rue their missed chances before the break as Aitor Ruibal scythed down Pablo Torre in the box for a stonewall penalty.

Having opened the scoring in Girona’s last two matches, Artem Dovbyk confidently converted the spot-kick, sending Rui Silva the wrong way and tapping into the corner.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Girona were well on their way to keeping their unbeaten run on the road this season intact and Dovbyk nearly sealed all three points with a low shot that skimmed the post just after the break.

Betis’ eight-match run without loss at Estadio Benito Villamarin was under threat until Pezzella reacted first to a tame Girona clearance in the 88th minute, unleashing an unstoppable outside-of-the-boot finish into the top corner past a rooted Paulo Gazzaniga

Michel’s Girona almost secured a 10th consecutive away victory, which would have confirmed top spot in La Liga heading into the winter break, but Pezzella’s late leveller rescued Betis a point. Manuel Pellegrini’s side eventually showed enough grit to keep pushing for a point and a moment of quality from an unlikely source ensured Betis remain unbeaten in 13 league matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: German Pezzella (Real Betis)

See all the match stats here.

Cadiz and Real Sociedad share spoils

Cadiz secured a valuable point at home
AFP

In the other early evening match in LaLiga, Real Sociedad could only draw 0-0 with Cadiz. The Andalusian side will be pleased with taking a point off the top-six side from San Sebastian.

You can read all about that match here.

Full LaLiga standings
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballLaLigaBetisGironaCadizReal SociedadPezzella GermanDovbyk ArtemDiao AssanePerez AyozeRuibal AitorSilva RuiTorre PabloReal Madrid
Related Articles
Barcelona face Valencia under fire after shock defeats to Antwerp and Girona
Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr sidelined with long-term thigh injury
Trophy-hungry Bellingham aims to extend scoring streak against Vallecano
Show more
Football
Vazquez spares 10-man Real Madrid's blushes as they edge Alaves to go top
Danny Welbeck rescues point for Brighton at bitter rivals Crystal Palace
Ajax stunned by fourth-tier amateurs Hercules in shock Dutch Cup loss
Fluminense dream of pulling off shock win over City, says manager Diniz
Manchester City winning Club World Cup would last a lifetime, says Guardiola
European clubs and leagues reject Super League despite EU Court verdict
Updated
Belgian club Standard Liege confident transfer ban will be short-lived
Vincent Kompany welcomes Welch appointment as Premier League milestone
UEFA President Ceferin mocks 'fantastic' Super League hours after EU court ruling
Most Read
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Nottingham Forest sack Steve Cooper, Nuno Espirito Santo set to replace him
European clubs and leagues reject Super League despite EU Court verdict

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings