Granada hold Athletic Bilbao in La Liga match completed after fan's death

Granada hold Athletic Bilbao in La Liga match completed after fan's death
Players stand for a minute of silence to pay respect to late supporter Antonio Trujillo prior to the match between Granada and Athletic Bilbao
Players stand for a minute of silence to pay respect to late supporter Antonio Trujillo prior to the match between Granada and Athletic Bilbao
AFP
Athletic Bilbao moved to fifth in the La Liga table with a 1-1 draw at Granada on Monday in a game restarted from Saturday after a fan died at the stadium.

Before kick-off in southern Spain, players from both sides paid tribute to the supporter with Granada's Victor Diaz laying a wreath of flowers on the individual's seat in the stadium.

A minute of silence was also held in Andalucia.

The match was paused in the 18th minute over the weekend with visitors Athletic leading 1-0 as the Granada fan received medical attention.

The game restarted at the Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium at the point after Inaki Williams' opening effort on Saturday.

Granada equalised after 55 minutes following Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta's own goal, which moved the 19th-placed hosts to within five points of safety.

The point sent Bilbao above their Basque rivals Real Sociedad into the automatic Europa League group spot on goal difference, five points below Barcelona.

Rayo Vallecano were held 0-0 by lowly Celta Vigo to go above Valencia into 10th place.

On Sunday, surprise title contenders Girona earned a historic 4-2 win over Barcelona to move top of the table.

Girona defeated their Catalan rivals for the first time ever in the top flight in a pulsating battle to rise two points above Real Madrid, who are second after they drew 1-1 at Real Betis on Saturday.

