Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Hansi Flick cautious about extent of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's 'serious injury'

Hansi Flick cautious about extent of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's 'serious injury'

Ter Stegen suffered a very serious injury
Ter Stegen suffered a very serious injuryREUTERS / Pablo Morano
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick did not want to speculate about the time goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (32) could spend on the sidelines but admitted the injury he sustained in their 5-1 win at Villarreal on Sunday was serious.

Barcelona maintained their perfect start in LaLiga with a sixth consecutive victory but the win was marred by possibly a season-ending injury of their German keeper.

"It looks like a serious injury, he felt it, you could see it on the pitch," Flick told a press conference.

Ter Stegen fell badly after jumping for a ball just before halftime and was visibly in pain as he was carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

All of the goalkeeper's weight fell on his right leg as he injured the same knee on which he already underwent two surgeries over the recent years, and another surgery could prove season-ending, Spanish media reported.

Asked whether he had already thought of a replacement, Flick said: "I don't like this question right after the game. First we have to see what happens with Marc, he's our captain.

"I'm very sad about what happened. Please understand that I don't want to answer this question. I haven't been able to speak to Ter Stegen."

The German keeper had his hands full in a highly entertaining clash that saw a total of 30 goal attempts, 14 of them on target.

"This victory is for Ter Stegen. He's currently in the hospital," said striker Robert Lewandowski, who found the net twice inside 35 minutes to give Barcelona the lead.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaMarc-Andre ter StegenBarcelonaVillarreal
Related Articles
Barcelona put five past Villarreal to continue perfect start to LaLiga campaign
No excuses from Hansi Flick as injury-plagued Barcelona prepare for Villarreal test
Perez leading new-look Villarreal charge against leaders Barcelona
Show more
Football
Lopetegui ready to learn from mistakes ahead of League Cup trip to Liverpool
Inter midfielder Barella out for at least two games with thigh injury
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make title statement with imperious win at Fenerbahce
Erik ten Hag says expanded schedules make injuries 'almost unavoidable'
Barcelona boss Flick backing keeper Pena to cover for injured Ter Stegen
Mikel Arteta stands by Arsenal's defensive tactics after Manchester City clash
Rodri absence would be an ominous blow for Manchester City in title race
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca safe for now as his 'new' AC Milan stun Inter
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Manchester City
Liverpool's Slot grateful for Alexander-Arnold support in Klopp succession
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings