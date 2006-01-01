Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Perez leading new-look Villarreal charge against leaders Barcelona

Perez leading new-look Villarreal charge against leaders Barcelona

Perez has starred since joining Villarreal
Perez has starred since joining VillarrealDax Images / NurPhoto via AFP
Villarreal lost a handful of key players this summer but new arrival Ayoze Perez has helped them thrive ahead of the visit of LaLiga leaders Barcelona on Sunday.

Only the Catalans have earned more points than the unbeaten Yellow Submarine, who are tied on 11 with champions Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona, with a perfect record of five wins from five games, are four points ahead but face a difficult test at the Estadio de la Ceramica, a short journey down Spain's east coast.

Perez, part of the Spain squad which won Euro 2024, joined Villarreal in August from Real Betis.

After losing striker Alexander Sorloth to Atletico Madrid, the second-top scorer in Spain last season, Marcelino Garcia Toral's side put their faith in Perez and it is already paying dividends.

The 31-year-old striker netted a last-gasp winner against Real Mallorca last weekend and also struck the equaliser in a draw with Valencia and a later decider against Sevilla - three strikes putting him one behind the top scorer, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

LaLiga fixtures
LaLiga fixturesFlashscore

"I'm still adapting, learning better about the (coach's) ideas, and my teammates," said Perez.

"I'm seeing as I go what it is the team want from me - confidence rises with goals and I have to continue like this."

The striker said he feels happy and valued at Villarreal, an apparent dig at his former side.

"Everything happens for a reason, Villarreal came for me strongly, valuing me a lot as a footballer, giving me the importance I deserved," Perez told DAZN.

"I'm happy with the change, to be here, how things have turned out and the very strong start."

Villarreal also made other adroit moves in the transfer market, with Diego Conde, Sergi Cardona, Logan Costa and other arrivals making solid starts.

With Barcelona away at Monaco in the Champions League on Thursday, Villarreal can try to take advantage of the Catalans' potential fatigue.

Ayoze will be given support by playmaker Alex Baena and former Barcelona winger Ilias Akhomach, who moved to Villarreal last season.

"It is always difficult to face Barça, they are the leaders of La Liga, but we have clear ideas and we are working on them so that they come true in the match," said Akhomach, admitting it was a special match for him.

"I spent my entire childhood there and I have great memories - everything I took away from the club is positive," he continued.

Barcelona are without the suspended Ferran Torres, as well as various injured star names including Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong.

Elsewhere Real Madrid host Espanyol on Saturday, while Atletico Madrid travel across the capital to face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Player to watch: James Rodriguez

Rayo Vallecano's star signing, former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, could make an impact against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The Colombian international made his Rayo debut on Monday as a substitute and should get more minutes against the Rojiblancos.

The midfielder could be just what Rayo need to break through against Diego Simeone's Atletico who have had a strong domestic opening to the campaign.

Key stats

4 - Real Madrid have been awarded four spot-kicks, ahead of Alaves on two

7 - Barcelona's Lamine Yamal leads the league on goals and assists combined

45 - Alaves's Carlos Vicente has the most top-flight crosses but no assists

Follow every LaLiga fixture here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaVillarrealBarcelonaAtl. MadridReal Madrid
Related Articles
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Holders Real Madrid drawn to face Liverpool in new-look Champions League draw
Barcelona loan out struggling forward Roque and defender Lenglet
Show more
Football
Ange Postecoglou defends Dominic Solanke after slow start to Spurs career
Juventus boss Motta focused on Napoli challenge, not Conte reunion
Guardiola says any push for a more favourable schedule must come from players
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca taking things one game at a time
Arsenal have been preparing for Manchester City game since pre-season, says Arteta
Manchester United appoint architects to recommend Old Trafford plan 'by end of 2024'
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray & Osimhen click into gear to make it five from five
Inter on a high ahead of Milan derby as Napoli face Juventus test
Guirassy and Anton to return to Stuttgart with new side Dortmund
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal
Atletico Madrid bag late winner to complete comeback against RB Leipzig
Emma Raducanu passes physical test to reach Korea Open quarter-finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings