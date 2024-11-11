Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Hansi Flick finds no excuses for Barca's poor performance after shock Sociedad defeat

Hansi Flick finds no excuses for Barca's poor performance after shock Sociedad defeat

Reuters
Hansi Flick did not hide his disappointment in his side's performance in their defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday.
Hansi Flick did not hide his disappointment in his side's performance in their defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday.Reuters
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick (59) offered no excuses for his side's poor showing in a surprise 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad on Sunday that ended their seven-match winning streak in all competitions.

Flick praised their opponents' performance and said Barca had to move on. Flick's side are still top of the LaLiga standings on 33 points, six ahead Real Madrid who have a game in hand in second.

"Today was not our day," Flick told a press conference.

"I think we have to accept this result because they played decisively. It's clear, there are no excuses. We didn't create enough chances.

"We started well with the ball, I was happy, but then we started to suffer and their goal came. We also made some bad decisions and that's something we have to live with."

Barca had scored in every single match they played until Sunday, but finished the game at San Sebastian with no shots on target.

Real Sociedad created several chances and could have won by a wider margin following a series of bad mistakes by an erratic Barca defence, something that Flick thinks they will have to study carefully.

"The responsibility for the defeat is ours. We could and should have played much better," Flick said.

"We haven't held possession of the ball the way we wanted and suffered. But the games we have played before have been fantastic and I appreciate what the team has done so far this season.

"We tried until the last second, united, and I told the team that. But today we weren't strong enough to deserve a better result."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaReal SociedadHansi Flick
Related Articles
Real Sociedad stun in-form Barcelona to claim shock scalp in LaLiga
Barcelona coach Flick warns tired Yamal could be rested against Sociedad
Barcelona dominate Crvena zvezda with Flick impressed with his side's concentration
Show more
Football
Joao Pereira named as Sporting Lisbon head coach after Ruben Amorim departure
Club World Cup berth softens the blow of Miami shock defeat to Atlanta
Lamine Yamal to miss international duty with Spain through ankle injury
Premier League Player of the Week: Fernandes firing once more for Man Utd
'Build the pressure': Firat reveals Kenya’s game plan against Zimbabwe and Namibia
Serie A strugglers Lecce appoint Marco Giampaolo as new manager
Robert Lewandowski to miss Poland's game with Scotland due to injury
Premier League Team of the Week: Man Utd players dominate after big win
The key numbers from the 18 games in matchday four of the Europa League
Winners and Losers: Liverpool continue to impress as Messi's MLS title hopes dashed
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Roma sack head coach Juric following defeat to Bologna, Mancini linked with role

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings