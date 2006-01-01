Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Imperious Barcelona put seven past Valladolid to continue perfect start

Imperious Barcelona put seven past Valladolid to continue perfect start

Barce have continued their winning start
Barce have continued their winning startČTK / AP / Joan Monfort
Barcelona maintained their 100% winning start to the La Liga season as they delivered a 7-0 thumping to newly-promoted Real Valladolid – a result that extends their unbeaten run in home league H2Hs, which stretches back to November 1997.

Fresh from scoring the winner on his Barcelona debut, Dani Olmo was handed a first start here and he was at the forefront of the action in the early stages.

Lamine Yamal’s delicate cross to the back post could only be dragged across goal by Robert Lewandowski and into the path of Olmo, but his close-range effort rattled the post. 

He had the ball in the net on 10 minutes only to be denied by the offside flag, though there was a growing sense that an opening goal was only a matter of time for the Blaugrana.

And so it proved, with Raphinha the man to get it, finishing with aplomb after being released in behind the Valladolid defence by an exquisite ball from Pau Cubarsí.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

The Valladolid defensive line was penetrated again just four minutes later, with Yamal the architect this time, releasing Lewandowski to rifle home Barcelona’s second.

It already looked a long way back for the visitors, though some heart could be taken from the fact that Barça had scored exactly twice in eight of their previous 10 league matches.

Hansi Flick’s men were showing no mercy, however, adding a third in first-half stoppage time when Jules Koundé pounced on a loose ball in the box to fire in with the assistance of the post.

Damage limitation was all Valladolid could realistically hope for after the break, but Barcelona continued to cut through at will.

First, Olmo scuffed a gilt-edged chance at the back post before Yamal was denied by Karl Hein and Lewandowski followed his new teammate in smashing an effort against the post. 

Los Blanquivioletas would not continue to escape though, falling four behind just beyond the hour mark.

A low cross created a chaotic scene in the box, and Lewandowski showed all his experience to scoop the ball to the back post for Raphinha to convert into an empty net. The Brazilian had his hat-trick before long, sliding underneath Hein after being slotted through by Yamal.

Not content with five, Olmo got in on the action to score for a second successive appearance, bursting through the Valladolid defence before curling into the far corner.

The rout continued into the closing stages, with Ferran Torres getting in on the act by directing Raphinha’s cross in at the near post.

Mercifully for the visitors, seven is where the scoring stopped with Barcelona content with the ominous message they’ve sent to their La Liga rivals, most notably Real Madrid who’ve already dropped four points after three rounds.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Raphinha (Barcelona)

See a summary of the match here.

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaValladolidLaLiga
Related Articles
Flick sees room for Barcelona improvement despite great start to the season
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Barcelona's Marc Bernal set for surgery after suffering ACL rupture
Show more
Football
Victor Osimhen left out of Napoli squad for season following failed summer move
Football Tracker: Manchester City leading West Ham, Leipzig peg back Leverkusen
Updated
Chris Wood scores as Forest and Wolves play out low-scoring draw
Everton suffer late collapse as Bournemouth snatch Goodison win
Onana on target again as clinical Villa beat Leicester away from home
Mbeumo at the double as Brentford cruise past Southampton
Ipswich claim first point of the season after frustrating Fulham
Mainz score last-gasp equaliser in six-goal thriller with Stuttgart
Luis Enrique happy with Paris Saint-Germain squad quality
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: Manchester City leading West Ham, Leipzig peg back Leverkusen
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte joins Manchester United from PSG on a five-year deal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings