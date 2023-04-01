Injury doubts haunt Barcelona ahead of Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Injury doubts haunt Barcelona ahead of Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid
Injury doubts haunt Barcelona ahead of Saturday's Clasico against Real Madrid
Lewandowski is one of the players in doubt for the clash on Saturday
Lewandowski is one of the players in doubt for the clash on Saturday
Reuters
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is facing serious injury concerns as his team prepare to host rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga 'El Clasico' on Saturday.

Xavi had to call up eight academy players for their Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, as the Catalonian side grapple with injuries to eight key players, including Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Barca secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against Shakhtar thanks to a brilliant display by Fermin Lopez, who is becoming a regular in the first team.

Despite earlier reports suggesting that last year's LaLiga top scorer Lewandowski and midfielder Frenkie De Jong were ahead of schedule in their recovery, they are still in a race against time to be fit for El Clasico.

Defender Jules Kounde and midfielders Pedri and Sergi Roberto have already been ruled out for Saturday.

The club are hopeful that winger Raphinha will be ready for the match, in which Barca expect to have their first sell-out of the season as they are playing at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium while Camp Nou is under renovations.

Barca had another injury scare against Shakhtar, as forward Joao Felix left the game with what looked like a hip injury in the second half, but the Portuguese forward later said on social media that he was "fine".

"We won't force anyone. It's a match in which we need to be at 100%," Xavi told a press conference on Wednesday.

"It is a matter of how each of the players feels. Everyone is eager to take part and contribute. Everyone is doing their part to make it to the Clasico.

"We'll be at 100%, but we have to rest and disconnect because there are players who are playing a lot of minutes, with a lot of work on their shoulders right now..."

Leaders Real Madrid are not in a great position either, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao out for the season with ligament tears in their knees, and new signing Arda Gueler yet to debut.

Englishman Jude Bellingham, their top player this season with 11 goals in 12 games in all competitions since joining in the close season from Borussia Dortmund, was forced out of their Champions League win at Braga on Tuesday with a thigh pull. However, coach Carlo Ancelotti said he should be fit in time.

Real lead the LaLiga standings, level with Girona, the surprise package of the season so far, on 25 points from 10 games. Barcelona are third on 24 points, two ahead of Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaReal MadridLewandowski Robertde Jong FrenkieKounde JulesLopez FerminRaphinhaRoberto SergiJoao FelixBellingham JudeCourtois ThibautGabriel Militao EderGuler Arda
Related Articles
Barcelona struggle with injuries, Bellingham on fire for Real
Bellingham can cap sublime start for Real Madrid in first Clasico
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Girona and Spurs look to continue form, Hermoso back with a bang
Updated
Unai Emery has turned Villa Park into a fortress and he plans to keep it that way
Juventus focusing on top-four finish despite chance to go top, says Allegri
FIFA ratifies 10-month worldwide ban for Newcastle's Tonali over betting scandal
Updated
Everton's Dyche keen to tune out noise of possible points deduction and focus on West Ham
Controversial African 'Super League' gets underway with FIFA's full blessing
Bellingham fit and ready for Clasico, Ancelotti says ahead of vital clash
Goals will come but Manchester United are hard to beat, says Ten Hag
Arsenal could be without forward Gabriel Jesus for weeks, says Mikel Arteta
OPINION: Kalvin Phillips has wasted the opportunity of a lifetime at Manchester City
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings