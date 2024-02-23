LaLiga boss says Real Madrid '99 per cent' certain to land Kylian Mbappe

LaLiga boss says Real Madrid '99 per cent' certain to land Kylian Mbappe
Spain's LaLiga chief Javier Tebas believes it is almost certain that superstar striker Kylian Mbappe (25) will be playing for Real Madrid next season, he told French daily L'Equipe in an interview published on Friday.

The France captain told his club Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month that he would leave them at the end of this season.

"Knowing that he is leaving PSG, there is a 99 per cent chance that Mbappe will sign for Real. But I don't know if he has already signed," the La Liga president Tebas said.

Mbappe has never hidden his admiration since childhood of Real Madrid, who are favourites to land one of world football's biggest talents.

"It's big news for Real and for Spanish football. He is one of the best players in the world.

"From my point of view, (Jude) Bellingham, (Erling) Haaland and Mbappe are the three dominant players on the planet, and two are already at Real Madrid," said Tebas.

Sources close to the matter say wage negotiations between Real and Mbappe are advanced.

Tebas also praised the way Real Madrid is run.

"Economically, they are very responsive," he said.

"Currently their financial results are very good and they can spend much more than they do. Real were very prudent financially and prepared for the signing of Mbappe."

Read more about how Mbappe could fit in at Real here.

How Kylian Mbappe could settle in at Real Madrid and reach brilliant new heights
Breezy Ancelotti unfazed by latest reports linking Mbappe to Real Madrid
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Real Madrid fans as PSG departure looms
