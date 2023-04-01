Last-gasp Llorente goal sees Atletico snatch point from Real in Madrid derby

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Last-gasp Llorente goal sees Atletico snatch point from Real in Madrid derby
Last-gasp Llorente goal sees Atletico snatch point from Real in Madrid derby
Marcos Llorente made it 1-1 in the 93rd minute
Marcos Llorente made it 1-1 in the 93rd minute
Profimedia
The 236th Madrid derby ended in dramatic fashion as Marcos Llorente’s (29) stoppage-time equaliser secured Atletico a draw and prevented Real Madrid from opening up a four-point gap at the La Liga summit.

As far as preparations go for a huge Madrid derby clash, Real’s couldn’t have gone much worse. Already plagued by injuries, largely in defence, Carlo Ancelotti must’ve been left fearing the worst when Vinicius Junior was forced to pull out of the starting XI after sustaining an injury in the warm-up.

That was certainly a blow, but Vinícius’ misfortune opened the door for Brahim Diaz to come into the XI and he repaid his boss’ faith early on, taking full advantage of a fortunate ricochet that allowed him to turn the ball home from six yards.

Falling behind didn’t particularly deter Atletico, who twice came close to hitting back straight away - both from set pieces - with Axel Witsel and Stefan Savic wasting good headed opportunities.

Swinging crosses into the box seemed to be the best avenue to success for Diego Simeone’s side, but the main problem for Los Colchoneros wasn’t creating chances, it was taking them, with Saul Niguez the latest in a growing line of Atletico players to spurn a glorious headed opportunity when he glanced wide despite being unmarked on the penalty spot.

Real hadn’t learned their lesson at the break and were soon picking the ball out the back of their net when Savic headed home from Antoine Griezmann’s corner. Fortunately for Los Blancos, Saul was impeding goalkeeper Andriy Lunin in an offside position, and VAR adjudged his impact was enough to prevent the Ukrainian from keeping the ball out of the net.

Key match stats
Flashscore

That decision seemed to take the wind out of Atleti's sails, and they were in fact fortunate to still be in the game heading into the final quarter when Brahim curled an effort inches wide of the target in what was a huge let-off for the visitors.

It certainly wasn’t lack of endeavour that saw Atletico fail to score, but beating Lunin was proving to be a difficult task, as Griezmann found out when his cute flick from Angel Correa’s cross was rebuffed by the Ukrainian.

Their near-relentless pressure eventually paid dividends in the 93rd minute when a bouncing ball in the area was headed home by Llorente to the dismay of the Blancos faithful, who had seen their side’s chances of stretching their lead over second-placed Girona go up in smoke.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaAtl. MadridReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real's Rudiger doubtful for Madrid derby, Ancelotti to make late decision
Atletico looking to repeat winning trick in Madrid derby to keep title hopes alive
Editors' Picks: Thrilling title clashes in England and Italy while Six Nations gets underway
Show more
Football
New Jersey to host 2026 World Cup final, Mexico's Azteca Stadium gets opener
Updated
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
Updated
Inter grab crucial win against title rivals Juventus thanks to Gatti own goal
They're only human, says Klopp after Liverpool self-destruct against Arsenal
Pochettino apologises for 'nervous and stressed' Chelsea collapse against Wolves
Egypt sack coach Rui Vitoria after Africa Cup of Nations disappointment
Arsenal beat error-strewn Liverpool to move within two points of top spot
Success possible for D.R. Congo 50 years after last Africa Cup of Nations triumph
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lyon and Inter win, Atletico score last-minute equaliser in Madrid derby
Williams the hero as South Africa edge Cape Verde on penalties to progress to semi-finals
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Derby Week: Corsican rivals Bastia and Ajaccio do battle for Island bragging rights

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings