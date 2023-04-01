Editors' Picks: Thrilling title clashes in England and Italy while Six Nations gets underway

Strap yourselves in for one of the biggest weekends of the footballing season so far, with several blockbuster clashes around Europe involving teams gunning for the title. Alongside that, the Six Nations begins in France, while India and England lock horns in the cricket.

Here's what our editors are watching this weekend.

Friday, February 2nd

India lock horns with England in the second Test in Visakhapatnam, with the pressure really beginning to ramp up on the hosts.

The Indians haven't lost a test series at home since 2012, but they face an England side full of confidence and belief that they can secure a seismic series win against a team that has looked virtually unbeatable in the subcontinent, especially after their victory in the first Test.

England clinched one of their greatest-ever test match wins in Hyderabad in truly mind-boggling fashion, overcoming a 190-run first-innings deficit thanks to a stunning century from Ollie Pope and a seven-wicket haul from debutant Tom Hartley.

England defied the odds to win the first Test Profimedia

India will also be without two key men in Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, leaving their line-up looking severely weakened. England will not get a better chance to go 2-0 up.

England's leading wicket-taker James Anderson will play the second test, replacing Mark Wood, while 20-year-old Shoaib Bashir is set to make his debut.

Can a depleted India stop the momentum of England? Or will Bazball continue to shock the cricketing world and put the tourists on course for victory?

The 2024 Six Nations Championship gets underway on Friday night, and the stakes couldn’t be higher with tournament favourites France hosting reigning champions Ireland in a mouthwatering clash. Despite being the opening match, the final result is expected to go a long way to deciding who lifts the trophy in six weeks’ time, so both sides will need to be at their brilliant best.

France and Ireland are two evenly matched teams, with world-class players all over the pitch. There was little to separate them in last year’s Championship, with Ireland’s thrilling 32-19 victory in Dublin ultimately proving decisive. An equally absorbing match is all but guaranteed on Friday evening, as both sides look to bounce back from gut-wrenching defeats at the Rugby World Cup.

Ireland will be without recently retired captain and talisman Johnny Sexton, leaving Jack Crowley the unenviable task of stepping into the number 10 role. The Munster fly-half has already proven his quality at club level and will be desperate to cement his place in the Irish side. The rest of Andy Farrell’s team is largely unchanged, with the likes of Dan Sheehan, Peter O’Mahony, Caelan Doris and Jamison Gibson-Park all crucial to their hopes.

As for France, they’ll have to cope in the absence of key player Antoine Dupont who has temporarily switched to rugby sevens ahead of the Paris Olympics. However, Fabien Galthie’s side have more than enough to fill the void, with mercurial fly-half Matthieu Jalibert in the form of his life. Can Les Bleus deliver in front of an expectant home crowd? It promises to be a thriller!

Sunday, February 4th

Premier League matches don’t get much bigger than this one between title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool. The two met in an absorbing clash at Anfield just six weeks ago, and while that contest ended in a draw, both teams will be desperate to secure all three points this time around and lay down a marker at the top of the table.

Liverpool travel to the Emirates five points ahead of the Gunners, with momentum growing each passing week as they look to give Jurgen Klopp a memorable conclusion to his time on Merseyside. The Reds have won four Premier League matches on the bounce (scoring 14 times in the process), and remain challenging on all four fronts heading into the business end of the season.

Arsenal meanwhile, have recovered from a stuttering festive period to record successive league victories against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest. Mikel Arteta’s men might not be back to their dazzling best, but with Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all finding the net in recent weeks, they have more than enough to trouble any defence in the league. It’s one you won’t want to miss!

Top of the Premier League table Flahscore

Inter Milan sit at the top of Serie A, one point ahead of Juventus while also having a game in hand.

So is this a title decider? Perhaps too early to say, but an Inter victory could certainly set them on course towards their first Serie A title in three years.

Both sides have been relentless this season, with the pair suffering just one loss in the league. They also possess the deadliest marksmen in Italy, with Lautaro Martinez and Dusan Vlahovic leading the Golden Boot standings with 19 and 12 goals respectively. The duo were both on the scoresheet in their last meeting back in November too.

Martinez's league stats this season Flashscore

In a big boost for the home side, Hakan Calhanoglu returns from suspension. The Turk is one of their most influential players in the middle of the park, and will again be crucial this weekend.

There is also a chance Federico Chiesa could return for Juve. The Italian has consistently suffered from an array of injury problems, but returned to training this week.

The atmosphere at the San Siro promises to be superb. The fans will be bellowing. Make sure you are tuned in for the Derby d'Italia.

Fierce rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid go head-to-head for the third time in just over three weeks, in a contest of vital importance in LaLiga.

Los Blancos got the better of Atletico in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, claiming a 5-3 victory in a thrilling encounter which went to extra time. However, Atletico got revenge just a week later, knocking their local rivals out of the Copa del Rey with a 4-2 win - which also went to extra time.

In the league, Real are in an unexpected title race with the incredibly impressive Girona, who are a point ahead of Real, albeit having played a game more. A loss at the hands of Atletico would see Girona take the initiative in Spain, and Atletico will no doubt want to throw a spanner in the works.

Griezmann and Rudiger are set to go head-to-head again Profimedia

Atletico are in a battle of their own though. It will be tough for them to win the league, as they sit in third, eight points off the league leaders. However, Los Colchoneros are just five points ahead of Athletic Bilbao in fifth, and won't want to give them a sniff of taking their spot in next season's Champions League.

While Jude Bellingham has been a revelation in Madrid, scoring 14 goals in LaLiga, Atletico have a superb dynamic duo who have been soaring this season.

Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have combined for 24 goals and 7 assists in the league, with the former in unplayable form. Griezmann continues to be a class act, showcasing why he is one of the most brilliant and intelligent footballers on earth. Antonio Rudiger has been a colossus at the back for Real over the past few months, and he will certainly have his hands full.

What better way to end your weekend?