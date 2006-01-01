Madrid's Diaz to miss several weeks with hip injury after strong start to the season

Injured Real Madrid playmaker Brahim Diaz (25) is set to be out of action for several weeks according to Spanish media reports.

The 25-year-old midfielder came off in the 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday, with his club confirming Sunday he has been diagnosed with a hip abductor strain.

Diaz will miss Los Blancos' first Champions League matches and La Liga games including a derby with Atletico Madrid on September 29.

Newspaper Marca suggest Diaz could be on the sidelines for as long as three months.

Real Madrid have several other midfielders out injured but coach Carlo Ancelotti said Friday Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni are close to a return.