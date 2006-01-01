Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Mbappe scores again as Real Madrid survive late rally to beat Alaves

Mbappe scores again as Real Madrid survive late rally to beat Alaves

Mbappe has now scored in four games in a row
Mbappe has now scored in four games in a rowCordon Press / ddp USA / Profimedia
Lucas Vazquez bagged the fastest La Liga goal of the season as Real Madrid staved off a late comeback to beat Deportivo Alaves 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Carlo Ancelotti’s 300th match in charge.

It was surprisingly a full-strength Los Blancos lineup despite Sunday’s Madrid derby looming large, and it took less than a minute for the 36-time champions to grab control of the game.

In his first act of the game, Vinicius Junior drove to the byline and cut the ball back perfectly for the onrushing Vazquez to convert. With just 55 seconds on the clock, it was Real’s fastest goal in over six years, since Vazquez himself netted after 49 seconds against Real Sociedad in February 2018.

Kylian Mbappe had already had a goal disallowed by the time he struck Madrid’s second with five minutes left of the first half, as the Frenchman finished a 26-pass move in glorious fashion. Having fed Jude Bellingham with an audacious flick, he gratefully received the ball back from his English teammate and, with a swift dip of the shoulder, evaded the Alaves defence and fired beyond Antonio Sivera.

Mbappe finished an excellent team move
Mbappe finished an excellent team moveStatsPerform / Cordon Press / ddp USA / Profimedia

In comparison to the first half, the home side were slow starters after the break as they took a full three minutes to add a third goal.

Rodrygo had few options ahead of him as he pounced upon a loose ball just inside the Alaves half, but the Brazilian had the pace and acceleration to breeze beyond his two markers and drill the ball low between the legs of Sivera.

With the win seemingly secured, Ancelotti was able to rest key players and give Endrick a 20-minute cameo to add to his burgeoning reputation, and the Brazilian teenager obliged by holding off two defenders and thumping a strike against the post. It was the last comfortable moment of the match for the men from the capital as two late Alaves goals stunned the Bernabeu.

First, Carlos Protesoni’s strike from the edge of the area flew past Thibaut Courtois for what looked like a consolation, but Kike Garcia’s smart finish two minutes later made an unlikely comeback a real possibility.

With six minutes added time, Basque hopes were still alive, but the home side would register another win to make it 39 games unbeaten in the league and stay in touch with early season pace setters Barcelona.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

The match stats
The match statsStatsPerform
Mentions
FootballReal MadridAlavesLaLiga
Related Articles
Spanish press guarantee that Vinicius Junior will win the Ballon d'Or
I'm here for the long haul, says Real Madrid's Ancelotti ahead of 300th game
Carlo Ancelotti happy with Real's poise in comeback win over Espanyol
Show more
Football
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe set for spell on sidelines with leg injury
Manchester United and Tottenham eye respite from domestic woes in Europa League
Flashback: The players who ignited a tense rivalry between West Ham and Chelsea
Manchester City confirm knee ligament injury for key midfielder Rodri
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-international Elijah Onsika tells Kenya how to beat Cameroon in AFCON qualifier
Ex-France and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces retirement
Updated
Chelsea's Enzo Maresca delighted with youngsters' attitude in Barrow win
Carlo Ancelotti focuses on positives after Real survive late scare against Alaves
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Slavia star Zafeiris on opting to play for Greece and turning down Barcelona
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
EFL Cup roundup: Chelsea destroy Barrow, Manchester City beat Watford
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings