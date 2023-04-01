Moreno scores twice as Villarreal see off Granada in five-goal thriller

With Halloween on the horizon, Villarreal survived an almighty fright from Granada as they finally ended a five-match winless run. Pacheta’s side raced into a 3-0 lead after 28 minutes, only to hold on for a slender 3-2 victory after Granada’s roaring comeback.

The hosts started brightly enough, although Myrto Uzuni failed to make the most of a trio of chances, while Bryan Zaragoza had a shot saved.

Those missed opportunities proved costly as Gerard Moreno fired the Yellow Submarine ahead by converting Alexander Sorloth’s low cross, before the Norwegian striker was felled by goalkeeper Andre Ferreira, allowing Moreno to double the lead from the penalty spot.

Villarreal’s night got even better when Sorloth soon made it 3-0 within half-hour of play providing an emphatic finish from just inside the box, clinically finding the far corner with an effort that fizzed into the back of the net.

But Paco Lopez’s side hit back immediately as Ricard Sanchez smashed home from a tight angle, while they capped off a thrilling first half by further reducing the deficit moments later through Uzuni, who rounded off a rapid counter-attack by twisting in the box and curling past Filip Jörgensen.

Granada had the bit between their teeth by now, and they should have been level before the break, only for Antonio Puertas to head straight at the goalkeeper from the six yard line, while a breathless first half was rounded off by Moreno being thwarted in his efforts for a hat-trick.

That was their final opening for a while though, as the Nasrids went in search for an equaliser after half-time, only for Puertas and Sergio Ruiz to miss the target.

Bryan’s pace was proving a problem down the right, and he had one drilled shot saved by Jörgensen, before bursting past the defence and crossing for Jose Callejon, who hooked over.

Time by now was running out, and for all their huff and puff, Granada could not level as they sunk to an eighth fixture without a victory, while Villarreal picked up a vital victory that ensures they avoid what would have been their lowest ever points tally after 11 LaLiga fixtures.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

