Moreno scores twice as Villarreal see off Granada in five-goal thriller

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Moreno scores twice as Villarreal see off Granada in five-goal thriller
Moreno scores twice as Villarreal see off Granada in five-goal thriller
Ramon Terrats and Alvaro Fernandez battle for the ball
Ramon Terrats and Alvaro Fernandez battle for the ball
AFP
With Halloween on the horizon, Villarreal survived an almighty fright from Granada as they finally ended a five-match winless run. Pacheta’s side raced into a 3-0 lead after 28 minutes, only to hold on for a slender 3-2 victory after Granada’s roaring comeback.

The hosts started brightly enough, although Myrto Uzuni failed to make the most of a trio of chances, while Bryan Zaragoza had a shot saved.

Those missed opportunities proved costly as Gerard Moreno fired the Yellow Submarine ahead by converting Alexander Sorloth’s low cross, before the Norwegian striker was felled by goalkeeper Andre Ferreira, allowing Moreno to double the lead from the penalty spot.

Villarreal’s night got even better when Sorloth soon made it 3-0 within half-hour of play providing an emphatic finish from just inside the box, clinically finding the far corner with an effort that fizzed into the back of the net.

But Paco Lopez’s side hit back immediately as Ricard Sanchez smashed home from a tight angle, while they capped off a thrilling first half by further reducing the deficit moments later through Uzuni, who rounded off a rapid counter-attack by twisting in the box and curling past Filip Jörgensen.

Granada had the bit between their teeth by now, and they should have been level before the break, only for Antonio Puertas to head straight at the goalkeeper from the six yard line, while a breathless first half was rounded off by Moreno being thwarted in his efforts for a hat-trick.

That was their final opening for a while though, as the Nasrids went in search for an equaliser after half-time, only for Puertas and Sergio Ruiz to miss the target.

Bryan’s pace was proving a problem down the right, and he had one drilled shot saved by Jörgensen, before bursting past the defence and crossing for Jose Callejon, who hooked over.

Time by now was running out, and for all their huff and puff, Granada could not level as they sunk to an eighth fixture without a victory, while Villarreal picked up a vital victory that ensures they avoid what would have been their lowest ever points tally after 11 LaLiga fixtures.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaVillarrealGranada CF
Related Articles
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Barcelona left frustrated despite mounting two-goal comeback against Granada
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle
Show more
Football
Spain World Cup star Bonmati wins Women's Ballon d'Or
Argentina icon Lionel Messi wins record eighth Ballon d'Or
Updated
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or
Updated
Lazio's Immobile scores last-gasp penalty to grab win against Fiorentina
Vinicius Jr vows to continue fight against racism as he wins Socrates Award
Let’s quit the talking and deliver at Euro 2024, says Jude Bellingham
Mainz lift El Ghazi suspension after Israel-Hamas social media post-club
Scamacca scores twice as Atalanta comfortably see off Empoli
Celtic midfielder Hatate sidelined two months with hamstring injury
Most Read
Derby Week: Title set to be decided between rivals in Sweden's football heartland
NEC Nijmegen striker Bas Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
Grosso injured as Lyon team bus attacked before match against Marseille
Football Tracker: Immobile claims victory for Lazio, Messi and Bonmati win Ballon d'Or

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings