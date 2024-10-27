Advertisement
  Real Betis edge to victory against struggling Atletico Madrid in LaLiga

Real Betis edge to victory against struggling Atletico Madrid in LaLiga

Anthony Tomas
Betis celebrate goal
Betis celebrate goal
An early own goal was enough for Real Betis to win 1-0 and go fifth in the table, one place behind opponents Atletico Madrid, who were beaten for the first time in La Liga this season.

Despite problems on the road in the UEFA Champions League, Atletico were on an eight-match unbeaten away run in league, but that streek was under threat after four minutes, when a low cross from Abde Ezzalzouli deflected off Axel Witsel and was diverted into his own net by Jose Maria Gimenez.

By the 15-minute mark, the visitors were fortunate to be only one behind, after a Johnny Cardoso through ball split their defence apart, sending Ezzalzouli bearing down on goal, but he slashed his shot wide with just Jan Oblak to beat.

Looking to atone for his poor finishing, Ezzalzouli’s next chance arrived in the 27th minute when a beautiful flick from Vitor Roque picked him out inside the box, but this time his powerful strike cannoned back off the crossbar.

Roque had a couple of wayward opportunities of his own as Betis failed to double their lead before half-time, while one easy save from a long-range Antoine Griezmann was all that Rui Silva had to do in a first half Los Verdiblancos dominated.

Diego Simeone made two changes at the break as he attempted to spark his side into life, and they did make the brighter start to the second half, though it was starters Griezmann and Julian Alvarez who tested Silva within eight minutes of the restart.

However, Betis regained the momentum and thought they had won a penalty shortly after the hour mark. Pablo Fornals volleyed the ball onto the post and, when attempting to control the rebound, was challenged by Javi Galan. Referee Jesús Gil Manzano pointed to the spot, only to overturn his decision following a VAR review.

With 10 minutes remaining, the Estadio Benito Villamarin held its breath as Alexander Sorloth flicked the ball to Angel Correa, whose scuffed strike struck the base of Silva’s post, before the same man hit the other post from an Alvarez free-kick just three minutes later.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Manuel Pellegrini’s men held on to take their recent home form to only one loss in eight, while Los Colchoneros suffered their first away league defeat since 21st April.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis)

Check out the match stats here

