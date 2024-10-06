Advertisement
  4. Simeone lauds impact of Atletico's substitutes in comeback win over Leganes

Simeone lauds impact of Atletico's substitutes in comeback win over Leganes

Simeone on the touchline
Simeone on the touchlineReuters/Ana Beltran
Manager Diego Simeone (54) praised the impact of Atletico's substitutes as they helped his side recover from a goal down to win 3-1 against visitors Leganes in LaLiga on Sunday.

Atletico fell behind to a superb Yvan Neyou goal in the first half and were frustrated by missed chances until they made five substitutions that gave them a much needed boost.

Substitutes Julian Alvarez and Giuliano Simeone made key assists as Alexander Sorloth scored twice and Antoine Griezmann also found the net to help them earn the victory.

"The work of the boys who came in was very good, they gave us an offensive aggressiveness that was crucial to guide us to the win," Simeone told Movistar Plus, commenting on how his 21-year-old son Giuliano, who is normally a forward, has been developing as a winger.

"(Giuliano) has been training in that position lately and doing really well, in Argentina he also trained in the right sector and we are seeing a lot to improve.

"But what I really appreciate is the hunger and enthusiasm that he transmits. In the second half I think we had a bit more space to explore the back of their defence and the boys deserve this prize for their work. We hope they give us more things."

Atletico, who will face Lille in the Champions League on Wednesday, climbed to third in the standings on 20 points, four behind Real Madrid in second and leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand and will host Sevilla later on Sunday.

FootballLaLigaAtl. MadridLeganes
FlashFocus: Spanish midfielder Alex Baena is Villarreal's assist king

