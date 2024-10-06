Advertisement
  Atletico's Diego Simeone expects fantastic home atmosphere despite missing fans

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) hit Atletico with partial stadium closure following the Real Madrid match
Atletico Madrid supporters will make up for the partial closure of the Metropolitano Stadium and produce an exciting atmosphere for their LaLiga clash against Leganes, manager Diego Simeone said on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) hit Atletico with partial stadium closures for their next three home matches after their derby against Real Madrid was suspended when fans threw objects on to the pitch.

They were also fined 45,000 euros ($48,897.00), with the section of the south stand where the ultras are usually located being closed off. Five thousand fans will be missing on Sunday.

"It affects any team when the stand behind the goal is closed," Simeone told reporters.

"They (the missing fans) are people who are always singing but I have no doubt that while the 5,000 will be missed, we have 55,000 to compensate for those people who will not be there tomorrow.

"We're leaving the situation in the hands of the club, which is handling it in the best way possible and taking care of our fans. There will be a fantastic atmosphere tomorrow."

On Thursday, the club announced that they had decided not to sell tickets to some of their supporters for the next five away games in all competitions after sanctions from UEFA and the RFEF.

Atletico are third in the LaLiga standings with 17 points, the same as fourth-placed Villarreal and two ahead of Osasuna in fifth.

Simeone said Atletico could not afford to stop looking over their shoulders in their bid to dethrone Spanish giants Real and Barcelona, adding: "Atletico has two LaLigas.

"In one, we are trying to work to catch up with Real Madrid and Barcelona. In the last 12 years we won two leagues and they won the others.

"We finished second in two... Last season, Girona had a great season and occupied the normal position that we used to occupy.

"Then, there is another league in which everyone tries to occupy Atletico's position, there is no other team except Girona last year. There are some who work very hard to occupy that place."

Simeone praised forward Julian Alvarez, who has scored three goals since signing from Premier League club Manchester City for a deal reportedly worth 95 million euros.

"He is growing, adapting to his teammates, to his new city," Simeone said of the 24-year-old, who scored in Argentina's 6-0 win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

"He has incredible skills; the other day he was defending for Argentina and scored a goal. Due to his characteristics he can play different roles and we need him."

