  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid 'not worried' about Stockholm reports involving Mbappe

Real Madrid 'not worried' about Stockholm reports involving Mbappe

Mbappe on his departure from Stockholm last week
Mbappe on his departure from Stockholm last weekTT NEWS AGENCY/TT News Agency via AFP
While Kylian Mbappe (25) is going through a major media crisis, his club, Real Madrid, has not hesitated to show its support, sources close to the club have confirmed to Flashscore.

On Monday, Mbappe did not hesitate to speak out on social networks, stating that the rumours linking him to a rape case were false: "FAKE NEWS!!!! It's becoming so predictable, the day before a hearing as if by chance."

That didn't stop the football world from going into overdrive, but as the hours went by, the details became more and more significant.

In the evening, several Swedish media outlets suggested that the captain of the French national team was involved in the rape case that took place last week in a Stockholm hotel - the same hotel where the Real Madrid striker stayed during the holiday granted by his club.

New information emerged on Tuesday. The Swedish courts confirmed that an investigation had been opened, without directly naming Mbappe and his possible involvement.

At the same time, the Frenchman has been removed from an advertising campaign linked to his club. However, according to information seen by Flashscore, this change has nothing to do with the Swedish affair. It is simply a question of marketing quotas between Adidas and Nike.

For each Real Madrid post on social networks, the club and the brands apply the 3x1 rule (three Adidas players for one Nike player). Here, Jude Bellingham, Linda Caicedo and Signe Bruun are with Adidas. As the post is in the basketball section, one of the team's players has to take part, and Sergio Llull has been chosen. He is sponsored by Nike.

The most important issue is the media storm in which Mbappe is now embroiled, and according to our information, we can confirm that the Madrid club has "no concerns" about the possible involvement of its number nine in the rape affair.

Real have full confidence in Mbappe's statement that he is not involved in any way. Mbappe has the support of his club at a time when he is in turmoil.

