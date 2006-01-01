Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid's Brazilian teen Endrick becomes Red Bull brand ambassador

Real Madrid's Brazilian teen Endrick becomes Red Bull brand ambassador

Real Madrid's new signing Endrick during a press conference
Real Madrid's new signing Endrick during a press conferenceReuters
Real Madrid's Brazilian teenage sensation Endrick (18) signed a multi-year sponsorship deal on Tuesday with Austrian energy drinks maker Red Bull.

Thiago Freitas, COO of Roc Nation Sports in Brazil, the agency owned by rapper Jay-Z that represents and manages Endrick's career, said that the Brazil international will be a brand ambassador for the company.

The striker adds the deal to a partnership roster that includes brands like Disney, New Balance and Panini.

"I was thrilled when I received their invitation and we met soon after to talk about what we could do together," Endrick, who last week was unveiled as Real's latest player, told Reuters on Monday.

"Red Bull was already part of my day-to-day life and I'm very happy to be part of this team, which includes several athletes I admire a lot. To be able to be part of this family, in football, is to bring together everything I like."

Real Madrid paid over 60 million euros to sign Endrick at 16 from Sao Paulo-based Palmeiras in 2022, but he had to wait almost two years until he turned 18 to join the Spanish giants due to FIFA regulations on underage players.

From the impoverished slums of the capital Brasilia, Endrick has turned from a prospect into a sensation, leading Palmeiras to a record-extending 12th Brazilian league title and becoming Brazil's youngest international since the great Pele in 1957.

Endrick also in March became the youngest player to score in an international game at Wembley, with his goal giving Brazil a 1-0 victory over England that ended the home side's 21-game unbeaten streak at the national stadium.

"(The Red Bull deal) will focus on drawing and engaging new and existing audiences through multimedia storytelling about Endrick's life path, which is an extraordinary one," Fabio Wolff, managing partner of Wolff Sports, who negotiated the deal, told Reuters.

Endrick is the second Brazilian footballer to sign a sponsorship with Red Bull after Al Hilal's Neymar.

The Austrian energy drink company also sponsors Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold as well as Brazilian athletes like Olympic and world surfing champion Italo Ferreira and six-time X-Games skateboarding champion Leticia Bufoni.

Mentions
FootballEndrickReal MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
'Dream of my life': Endrick confident of handling Real Madrid pressure
Brazil teenager Endrick officially joins Real Madrid after turning 18
Luka Modric extends Real Madrid contract until 2025
Show more
Football
Egypt stun Spain in final group fixture at Olympics as both sides progress
Southampton sign forward Brereton Diaz & Japanese midfielder Matsuki
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea in talks for Osimhen
Updated
OPINION: Liverpool's lack of transfer activity could prove to be genius
Newcastle's Eddie Howe not contacted 'whatsoever' about England job
Boss Arteta says fit-again Timber 'like a new signing' for Arsenal
Arsenal announce the signing of Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori
Danilo's daughter a 'light in the dark' after injury-hit start at Rangers
Brazil icon Marta says it's not over after late loss to Japan at Olympics
Most Read
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea in talks for Osimhen
Paris Olympics LIVE: McIntosh & Popovici grab golds in the pool as Aussies claim one-two
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Alcaraz in doubles action, Chinese pair grab table tennis gold

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings