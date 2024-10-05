Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal to undergo surgery after cruciate ligament injury

Carvajal was in tears after suffering the injury
Carvajal was in tears after suffering the injuryZipi / EPA / Profimedia
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal (32) confirmed he will undergo surgery after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in Saturday's 2-0 win over Villarreal in LaLiga.

Carvajal was stretchered off in stoppage time after a duel with Villarreal midfielder Yeremy Pino caused him to sprain his right knee unnaturally.

"Serious cruciate ligament injury confirmed, I'll have to undergo surgery and be off the field for a few months," Carvajal said on Instagram as he posted his picture in an ambulance.

"Looking forward to starting the recovery process and coming back like an animal. Thank you all for your messages, I feel very loved," he added.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti was concerned about Carvajal's injury, which is the latest blow for the Spanish side after they played without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who suffered an abductor muscle injury against Atletico last weekend.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaDaniel CarvajalYeremy PinoReal MadridVillarreal
Related Articles
Vini Jr. and Valverde score screamers as Real Madrid defeat Villarreal in LaLiga
Finally beaten Real Madrid aiming for Villarreal rebound in LaLiga
Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Carlo Ancelotti
Show more
Football
FlashFocus: Versatile and technically gifted, Ferdi Kadioglu is Turkey's latest rising star
Girona coach Michel says players need to be more bold in attack ahead of Athletic clash
Ipswich midfielder Massimo Luongo ruled out of Australia return by ankle injury
Nigeria omit injured Victor Osimhen from Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers squad
Inter Miami on track for MLS record points after win in Toronto
Simone Inzaghi demands better discipline following Inter's narrow win over Torino
Monaco down tricky Rennes to continue unbeaten run and move to top of Ligue 1
Football Tracker: Real Madrid squeeze past Villarreal, Thuram nets hat-trick in Inter win
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Real Madrid squeeze past Villarreal, Thuram nets hat-trick in Inter win
FlashFocus: After many false dawns, Everton could finally be on the rise
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings