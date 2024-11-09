Real Madrid's Militao ruled out for season after rupturing ACL against Osasuna

Eder Militas had to be helped off the pitch with a stretcher

Real Madrid have confirmed that defender Eder Militao (26) ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right leg against Osasuna on Saturday. As a result, the Brazilian will not play again in the 2024/25 season.

Eder Militao fought for an aerial ball with Flavien Boyomo and fell to the ground in obvious pain during the match. He had to leave the pitch on a stretcher and with his face covered.

Ancelotti will have to pull from the youth ranks to cover the position, at least until the winter transfer window arrives, or rely on Jesus Vallejo.

Raul Asencio has replaced Militao with guarantees, offering bright signs with as assist for Jude Bellingham in the win. The youngster could deservedly play an unexpected role in the next few games.

Apart from the aforementioned, the only other centre-back Real Madrid have at the moment is Antonio Rudiger, as David Alaba is still injured.

Madrid have been hit hard by cruciate injuries at the start of the season, having lost Dani Carvajal for the remainder of the season for the same reason.

This injury is nothing new for Militao. The Brazilian ruptured his ACL in his left knee, in last season's opening game against Athletic at San Mames and only returned to action in April.