Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior sidelined for several weeks with thigh injury

Vinicius Junior sits on the pitch after being injured against Celta Vigo
Vinicius Junior sits on the pitch after being injured against Celta Vigo
Profimedia
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior (23) is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks after the LaLiga club said he had suffered a thigh muscle injury during last Friday's match at Celta Vigo.

Sources close to the player told Reuters that he is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks and will miss Brazil's first two qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup against Bolivia and Peru in September.

"Following tests carried out on Vini. Jr by the Real Madrid medical services, the player has been diagnosed with an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored," the club said on Monday.

Vinicius' injury is the latest setback to hit Real Madrid, whose goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao are expected to be out of action for the rest of the season with ACL tears.

New recruit Arda Guler will also be sidelined for several months as he recovers from knee surgery.

Midfielder Dani Ceballos and fullback Ferland Mendy are also recovering from muscle injuries suffered during the first few weeks of the season.

