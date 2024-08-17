Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Robert Lewandowski praises Barcelona youngsters after comeback win at Valencia

Robert Lewandowski praises Barcelona youngsters after comeback win at Valencia

Robert Lewandowski (right) celebrates scoring his second goal
Robert Lewandowski (right) celebrates scoring his second goalReuters
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski (35) said he was proud of his team's performance in a 2-1 comeback win at Valencia in their LaLiga season opener on Saturday, and he praised his side's youngsters who started in place of several injured players.

With Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Frenkie De Jong all out, new manager Hansi Flick gave 20-year-old academy midfielder Marc Casado his senior debut, playing alongside three 17-year-olds in Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Bernal.

Nevertheless, Barca showed enough strength to fight back and win thanks to a Lewandowski brace.

"It was very important to start with a win in such a difficult stadium and with the problems we faced," Lewandowski told Movistar Plus.

"We didn't play well for the first 20 to 25 minutes. In the first half we had problems to get close to their box but then we started playing much better and we did it with three or four very young players.

"If you can win like this with such young players it is something special and they have shown a big potential. No signs of the lack of experience, they played very well with possession and without the ball. We could have won by a larger margin, but it's great to start the season with a win."

Mentions
FootballLaLigaLewandowski RobertBarcelonaValencia
Related Articles
Lewandowski nets brace for Barcelona in comeback victory over Valencia
New Barcelona boss Hansi Flick satisfied with squad ahead of LaLiga start
Five key talking points ahead of the 2024/25 LaLiga season
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Brentford host Palace in Premier League as Nice travel to Auxerre
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher & Felix set to trade places, Palace keeping tabs on Lacroix
Updated
Barcelona boss Hansi Flick hopeful Ilkay Gundogan will stay for new season
Lille's Angel Gomes doing well in hospital after serious head injury, club says
Ten-man Leverkusen beat Stuttgart on penalties to lift Super Cup
AC Milan produce stunning late fightback to earn point against Torino
'Unbelievable' Saka stars as Arsenal sink Wolves in flying start
Lille see off Reims but win overshadowed by serious Gomes injury
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher & Felix set to trade places, Palace keeping tabs on Lacroix
Football Tracker: Brentford host Palace in Premier League as Nice travel to Auxerre
Liverpool’s Salah eclipses Lampard, Rooney and Shearer to set Premier League record
Angry Carlos Alcaraz crashes out to Gael Monfils as Jannik Sinner wins in walkover

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings