Sevilla sign Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow from Eintracht for reported €14 million

Sow in his Sevilla shirt
Sow in his Sevilla shirt
@SevillaFC_ENG Twitter
Sevilla have signed Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow (26) from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, both clubs said on Friday.

Although a fee hasn't been confirmed, reports state that Sevilla paid around €14 million for the player.

He joined Eintracht in 2019 from Swiss Super League side Young Boys, with whom he won two league titles.

At Eintracht, where Sow was one of the team's key players, he lifted the Europa League trophy in 2022.

Sow made his Switzerland debut in September 2018 in a 6-0 win over Iceland in the Nations League, earning nearly 40 caps since then.

In 2021 he was called up for the Euro 2020, delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic, where Switzerland were knocked out on penalties by Spain in the quarter-finals.

