Struggling LaLiga side Sevilla name Quique Sanchez Flores as new manager

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Struggling LaLiga side Sevilla name Quique Sanchez Flores as new manager
Struggling LaLiga side Sevilla name Quique Sanchez Flores as new manager
Quique Sanchez Flores last managed Getafe
Quique Sanchez Flores last managed Getafe
Reuters
Sevilla have appointed Quique Sanchez Flores (58) as their new manager to replace Diego Alonso, the LaLiga club said on Monday, becoming their third coach of the season.

Flores last managed Getafe, where he was dismissed after the club fell into the relegation zone. The Spaniard has also had spells at English side Watford, Espanyol, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Valencia, among others.

"Sevilla FC and Quique Sanchez Flores have reached an agreement for the coach to become the new coach of the first team, signing until 2025," Sevilla said in a statement.

Sevilla sacked Alonso on Saturday after he managed just two wins since his appointment in October when he replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar.

The Uruguayan had failed to win a game in the league or in European competition during his nine-week stint, leaving the club reeling in 16th place in the Spanish top flight.

Sevilla, now 17th, next visit fellow strugglers Granada in the league on Tuesday.

Sevilla in the league
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballLaLigaSevilla
Related Articles
Sevilla sack coach Diego Alonso after run of disappointing results
Hack the Weekend: Surprising Sevilla go to Real Sociedad looking for points
Rakitic rocket rescues point for Sevilla in derby with Real Betis
Show more
Football
Premier League injury expert on why Reece James can't recover and Newcastle's crisis
Gleeson made permanent Ireland women's coach after perfect Nations League campaign
Newcastle blocking Chelsea boss Pochettino's path to first English trophy
Transfer News LIVE: Phillips leaving City, top clubs to fight it out for Fulham's Palhinha
Updated
Barcelona women's coach Jonatan Giraldez to step down at end of season
Champions League Round of 16: Manchester City and Arsenal draw favourable opponents
Updated
Premier League Team of the Week: Paqueta & Kulusevski hit form before festive period
Key Newcastle injuries concern Howe ahead of 'dangerous' Chelsea clash
Roma to face Feyenoord in Europa League play-offs, AC Milan to take on Rennes
Most Read
Football Tracker: Lille peg PSG back, Inter Milan and Real Madrid both secure wins
Champions League Round of 16: Manchester City and Arsenal draw favourable opponents
Liverpool 'utterly condemn' damage to Manchester United team bus
Three big talking points from the Premier League this weekend

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings