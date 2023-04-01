Sevilla sack coach Diego Alonso after run of disappointing results

Sevilla sack coach Diego Alonso after run of disappointing results
Sevilla have dismissed former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso (48) as manager following Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Getafe, the LaLiga club announced.

Alonso left the Uruguay national team after failing to get the squad out of the group stage at last year's World Cup in Qatar.

At Sevilla, who are 16th in the LaLiga standings, he had achieved just two wins since his appointment in October when he replaced coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.

"We would like to communicate that Diego Alonso has been relieved of his duties as first-team head coach. We thank him for his efforts and wish him the best for the future," the club said in a statement.

