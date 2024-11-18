Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Ter Stegen could return to Barcelona before end of season despite serious injury

Ter Stegen could return to Barcelona before end of season despite serious injury

Róbert Krupár
The German was injured back in September.
The German was injured back in September.IPA / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (32) experienced an unpleasant moment in September. The German international was taken off the pitch on a stretcher after he fell awkwardly during his team's 5-1 win over Villarreal and tore a tendon in his knee. He was originally due to miss the whole season, but things could be different.

As reported by Sport, ter Stegen is undergoing stem cell treatment, which has proven to be very successful in many cases. This method is also known to heal injuries faster. There is said to be quiet optimism in Barcelona that the goalkeeper could return to action later in the current campaign.

According to the Spanish portal, the club believe that ter Stegen could even be available as early as April. However, his return would only take place if those in charge are 100% sure that a similar injury will not happen again due to a speedy return.

Inaki Pena is currently the number one for the Catalan side, although the club have signed Wojciech Szczesny, the Pole they persuaded to return from football retirement after the injury to the German custodian of the sanctuary, on a short-term contract. However, the former Juventus goalkeeper has yet to make a start in his new jersey.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaMarc-Andre ter StegenWojciech SzczesnyInaki PenaBarcelona
Related Articles
Barcelona's Ansu Fati facing weeks out after suffering hamstring injury
Wojciech Szczesny ready to light up Barcelona, on and off the pitch
Flick confirms Szczesny to debut for Barcelona after international break
Show more
Football
Debutant Harwood-Bellis risks wedding wrath from Roy Keane after debut England goal
Rabiot at the double as France see off Italy to top Nations League Group Two
Belgium's miserable Nations League campaign ends in shock defeat to relegated Israel
Carsley hands over in style to England's new boss Tuchel after Ireland rout
Mahrez in amongst the goals as Algeria finish qualifiers in style
Erling Haaland nets hat-trick as five-star Norway thrash Kazakhstan
Five-star England thrash 10-man Ireland to earn Nations League promotion
Slovenia score late on to spoil Austria's Nations League promotion party
Greece miss out on automatic Nations League promotion despite win in Finland
Most Read
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Littler wins epic against legendary Anderson to reach Grand Slam of Darts final
Netherlands' Van Dijk praises Hungary for continuing match despite Szalai falling ill

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings