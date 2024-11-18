Ter Stegen could return to Barcelona before end of season despite serious injury

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (32) experienced an unpleasant moment in September. The German international was taken off the pitch on a stretcher after he fell awkwardly during his team's 5-1 win over Villarreal and tore a tendon in his knee. He was originally due to miss the whole season, but things could be different.

As reported by Sport, ter Stegen is undergoing stem cell treatment, which has proven to be very successful in many cases. This method is also known to heal injuries faster. There is said to be quiet optimism in Barcelona that the goalkeeper could return to action later in the current campaign.

According to the Spanish portal, the club believe that ter Stegen could even be available as early as April. However, his return would only take place if those in charge are 100% sure that a similar injury will not happen again due to a speedy return.

Inaki Pena is currently the number one for the Catalan side, although the club have signed Wojciech Szczesny, the Pole they persuaded to return from football retirement after the injury to the German custodian of the sanctuary, on a short-term contract. However, the former Juventus goalkeeper has yet to make a start in his new jersey.