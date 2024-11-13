Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona's Ansu Fati facing weeks out after suffering hamstring injury

Barcelona's Ansu Fati facing weeks out after suffering hamstring injury

AFP
Barcelona's Ansu Fati pictured competing against Real Sociedad earlier this month
Barcelona's Ansu Fati pictured competing against Real Sociedad earlier this month
Barcelona's Ansu Fati (22) has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury, the Catalan club said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Spain international has suffered numerous injury problems over recent seasons since bursting onto the scene as a teenager in 2019.

"Ansu Fati has suffered a muscle injury (to his right hamstring) during training on Wednesday. He is expected to be out for around four weeks," said La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Fati is set to miss the club's Champions League match against French side Brest on November 26, as well as LaLiga matches against Celta Vigo, Las Palmas, Mallorca and Real Betis.

Winger Lamine Yamal, who broke Fati's record as the youngest-ever Barcelona player and goalscorer, is also out injured for around three weeks with an ankle problem.

Veteran Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has a minor back issue, while Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and others are also sidelined.

Mentions
FootballAnsu FatiBarcelonaLaLiga
