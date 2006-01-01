Advertisement
  Winning is more important than playing well, says Real Madrid's Ancelotti

Winning is more important than playing well, says Real Madrid's Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (65) on Friday brushed aside criticism of his side's unattractive style, saying winning was more important than playing well.

Unbeaten with five victories in seven games this season, Ancelotti's focus is finding ways to win despite having several players injured and others struggling to reach peak form.

"Real Madrid fans prefer winning over playing well," he said ahead of Sunday's LaLiga clash at home to mid-table Espanyol.

"Ideally you want both, winning while playing an attractive style of football, but our main objective is pleasing our fans who are very demanding, so we will keep our focus on winning as we know that our squad is still far away from ideal form.

"We are not at our best and that is normal in the beginning of a demanding calendar. We will improve as the season starts to get into the important things to play for. For the moment we are in, we are doing well."

Midfielders Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni returned from injury for the hard-fought 3-1 home win over Stuttgart as Real started their Champions League title defence on Tuesday.

However, Ancelotti said David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and Brahim Diaz, are still weeks from fully recovering.

The Italian added he was not worried about the poor form of forwards Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, who are still a work in progress despite playing better each week and would soon give Real the spark they need to be effective with a direct approach.

"(The criticism) doesn't bother me because I see that the fans are delighted," Ancelotti said.

"You can play better, but the fans are used to our 'rock and roll' football. Not a lot of touches. We try to make the Madrid fans happy. And our game is about intensity, pace... Without wasting too much time in reaching the opponent's goal.

"These are our characteristics. We have players with a lot of strength and speed, especially on the ball, and we have to take advantage of that.

"For me, I believe that beautiful football depends on the characteristics of the players I have. Attacking well, defending well... playing well on the counter. There are many facets and everyone has their own opinion..."

Barcelona top the LaLiga standings with 15 points, four ahead of Atletico Madrid, Real and Villarreal.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaCarlo AncelottiReal Madrid
