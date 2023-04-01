Hall cleared for Newcastle to face parent club Chelsea in League Cup quarter-final

Newcastle United have been given permission to field on loan star Lewis Hall (19) against Chelsea.

Hall is spending the season at the Magpies from the Blues, which normally means he cannot play in the fixture.

However, The Sun states that Carabao Cup rules differ from the Premier League.

In the cup, he can play the game as long as Chelsea have given their consent.

Hall may still be a Chelsea player, but Newcastle have an obligation to buy him before the season ends.

Chelsea are hoping the deal does go through to take Hall to Newcastle, as that would bring money into their coffers.