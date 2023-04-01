Manchester United's woes leave Ten Hag exposed after humbling Cup defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. League Cup
  4. Manchester United's woes leave Ten Hag exposed after humbling Cup defeat
Manchester United's woes leave Ten Hag exposed after humbling Cup defeat
Manchester United's woes leave Ten Hag exposed after humbling Cup defeat
Manchester United's woes leave Ten Hag exposed after humbling Cup defeat
Reuters
Manchester United's beleaguered manager Erik ten Hag (53) is coming under even more pressure after his lacklustre side were knocked out of the League Cup by Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday with the media headlines highlighting their plight.

'Ten Hag's total humiliation, United manager facing serious questions after cup horror show' was The Daily Telegraph's headline.

The Star chimed in with: 'Hag 'N Daze, Erik's sorry troops are given another big lickin''

Three days after United's dispiriting 3-0 home defeat by Manchester City, the misery continued for Ten Hag's embattled side when they were humbled by the same scoreline in the League Cup fourth round and booed off the pitch at the final whistle.

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, Lewis Hall and Joe Willock scored for Eddie Howe's visiting Magpies to 'turn the heat on Ten Hag's shambolic Reds,' wrote the Daily Express.

The Daily Mail headline read: 'Writing's On The Wall, Ten Hag fights for his future as abysmal United crash out of Cup.'

England's most storied team have stumbled to one of the worst starts in their history, losing five of their first 10 home games in all competitions for the first time since 1930-31.

Wednesday marked the first time they have lost successive games at Old Trafford by three goals or more since October 1962.

Their elimination was particularly humbling since the League Cup is the one trophy Ten Hag has hoisted in his United tenure when they beat Newcastle 2-0 in last season's Wembley final.

United's recent results
Flashscore

However, the Dutchman has vowed to fight on.

"I understand when the results are not there it is logical they are questioning that," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"But I am confident I can do it. At this moment, we are in a bad place and I take responsibility for it.

"But I am a fighter. I see it as a challenge."

Ten Hag left Ajax Amsterdam to join United in April 2022, signing a three-year deal with the option of an extra year. How long he stays in the job will depend on his ability to quickly turn United's fortunes around starting at Fulham on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballLeague CupManchester UnitedNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
United's Casemiro out of Saturday's Fulham clash with injury, says Ten Hag
Ten Hag says Man United must stick together if they are to right the sinking ship
Liverpool to play West Ham, Chelsea to battle Newcastle in League Cup quarters
Show more
Football
Beleaguered United need away-day boost at Fulham as City and Arsenal look to go top
Fiorentina fans relishing prospect of downing old foes Juventus in Serie A clash
Wounded Bayern have little time to prepare for blockbuster Dortmund clash
Rio de Janeiro reinforces security for Libertadores final between Fluminense and Boca
Ex-Watford striker Cucho Hernandez fires Columbus to MLS play-off victory
Third-tier Saarbrucken stun Bayern Munich with last-gasp winner in German Cup
Updated
Most Read
EFL Cup roundup: Arsenal rocked by West Ham, Newcastle dump Manchester United out
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov
Rudy's Rumour Mill: De Bruyne & Mourinho wanted in Saudi, Chelsea & United with work to do
Carlos Alcaraz stunned by qualifier Roman Safiullin on return at Paris Masters

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings