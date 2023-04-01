United's Casemiro out of Saturday's Fulham clash with injury, says Ten Hag

Casemiro looking on in shock as United crumble against Newcastle United
Casemiro looking on in shock as United crumble against Newcastle United
Reuters
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro (31) will miss Saturday's trip to Fulham in the Premier League after getting injured during Wednesday's 3-0 League Cup loss to Newcastle United, manager Erik ten Hag said.

The Brazilian international was replaced by Sofyan Amrabat at half-time in the match which saw his team eliminated from the knockout competition.

"Just before half-time, he got an injury. That’s why we had to take him off," ten Hag said without specifying the nature of the injury.

"We have to wait 24 hours, but I think definitely for Saturday he's out," he told a post-match press conference.

Casemiro, a key player for the club in defensive midfield, last month injured his ankle while representing Brazil in a World Cup qualifier against Venezuela.

He was deemed fit to play against Uruguay five days later, but the club chose to leave him out of a trip to Sheffield United to help him recover.

Casemiro's latest injury comes ahead of Brazil's mid-November World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and champions Argentina.

Ten Hag said he could not say whether Casemiro would be recovered by then.

Manchester United are eighth in the league after losing Sunday's derby to Manchester City, while Brazil are third in the World Cup qualifiers after October's draw with Venezuela and loss to Uruguay.

Mentions
FootballCasemiroManchester UnitedFulhamNewcastle UtdAmrabat SofyanEFL CupPremier League
