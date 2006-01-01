Advertisement
Levi Colwill and James McClean brawl during friendly between Chelsea and Wrexham

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, left, and Wrexham midfielder James McClean, right, fight during the first half Profimedia
Levi Colwill (21) and James McClean (35) had to be ripped apart after just two minutes of the Chelsea vs Wrexham friendly after McClean's challenge.

Colwill, who is just 21 years old, reacted angrily to a late challenge by the Irishman, grabbing his shirt by the collar before leading the game to be stopped before it could even start. 

Their scrap was the main talking point after the game as Chelsea had to rely on a 82nd-minute equaliser from Lesley Ugochukwu to avoid what would have been an embarrassing loss to League One side Wrexham

McClean’s early challenge on Colwill was mistimed but the English defender instantly latched onto the Irishman as the pair started wrestling each other. 

Players and coaches from both teams had to pry the pair apart however both of them left the incident without punishment from the referee most likely due to it being so early in the game. 

Next Chelsea will face Celtic, Club America, Manchester City, and Real Madrid across the next 11 days. 

Mentions
FootballLeague OneMcClean JamesColwill LeviChelseaWrexhamPremier League
