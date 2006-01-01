Chelsea's Maresca expects no problems with Fernandez after race row

Chelsea's Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez will return to his club this month after being embroiled in a racism row

New Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said Wednesday that he did not expect "any problems at all" when Argentina's Enzo Fernandez rejoins the squad ahead of the start of the Premier League season.

Fernandez has been embroiled in a racism row after he posted a video on social media of him and his Argentina teammates singing a derogatory chant about the France national team as they celebrated their Copa America triumph earlier in July.

The song targets France's star striker Kylian Mbappe, among others, and includes racist and homophobic insults.

The 23-year-old issued an apology after the video but both FIFA and his club are investigating the incident.

France and Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana criticised the video on social media, describing it as "uninhibited racism".

Fernandez is currently on holiday after international duty and is expected to rejoin his Chelsea teammates later this month.

"It is quite easy in terms of the player doing a statement to apologise," said Maresca during Chelsea's pre-season tour of the United States.

"The club did the same, so I don't think there is something to add in terms of the situation. It is already clear and clarified."

The Chelsea squad includes seven French players, but Maresca does not think Fernandez's return will cause any issues.

"In the end, they are all human beings. I don't think there are any bad intentions from any one of them. I don't think when Enzo is back that we will have any kind of problem," said the Italian.

"The player clarified already the situation, the club did the same. So, there is nothing to add.

"Once again, I think they are not bad persons or human beings. It can happen but I don't think there are any problems at all."

Several of the Argentinian's clubmates have unfollowed him on social media in the aftermath of the incident.

Club captain Reece James said at Wednesday's press conference that he hoped there would not be any disruption but that he would be ready to step in should there be "anything to amend".

"It was obviously a really difficult situation. I think Enzo acknowledged that he has done wrong and quickly put his hand up to apologise to the club, the team and people offended," said James.

"He hasn't arrived yet so I don't know if there's anything to amend. I'll have to make that judgement when he comes back in. I hope everyone will be on the same page and we can move forward from the situation."