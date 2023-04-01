Messi scores sensational late free-kick as Miami move past Dallas after shoot-out win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Leagues Cup
  4. Messi scores sensational late free-kick as Miami move past Dallas after shoot-out win
Messi scores sensational late free-kick as Miami move past Dallas after shoot-out win
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami celebrates
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami celebrates
Profimedia
Lionel Messi (36) scored twice, including a brilliant late equaliser, as Inter Miami advanced past FC Dallas to the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup on penalties after an enthralling 4-4 draw.

A trademark curling free-kick in the 85th minute, Messi's seventh goal in his fourth game for Miami, took the game to the shootout after Miami had trailed 4-2 with 10 minutes to go.

The Leagues Cup, the tournament for clubs from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX, does not feature extra-time with drawn games going directly to penalties.

Messi put Miami ahead in the sixth minute with a clinical side-foot finish from a Jordi Alba pull-back.

It was initially ruled out for offside but the decision was reversed after the referee, on review, ruled that Josef Martinez had not blocked the view of the goalkeeper.

Dallas drew level in the 37th minute through Argentine Facundo Quignon, who connected with a fine pull-back from overlapping full-back Marco Farfan.

The home side grabbed the lead on the stroke of half-time with an outstanding finish from Bernard Kamungo who left two defenders behind before burying the chance.

Another of Dallas's Argentine players, Alan Velasco, made it 3-1 in the 63rd minute with a free-kick from the left which flew untouched through a crowded box and into the far corner.

Miami narrowed the deficit through teenage substitute Benjamin Cremaschi who slotted in a low ball from Alba, just a minute after coming off the bench.

An own goal from Robert Taylor, as he tried to intercept a Paul Arriola pass, restored the two-goal cushion for Dallas at 4-2.

Messi then chipped a free-kick into the box and Farfan, unchallenged, inexplicably headed into his own goal to keep Miami alive.

Five minutes from the end Messi strode up and curled a free-kick from 20 yards superbly into the top corner to take it to penalties.

Messi converted the first penalty in the shoot-out, Paxton Pomykal missed for Dallas and Cremaschi secured Miami's place in the last eight with the final spot-kick.

Mentions
FootballMessi LionelInter MiamiFC DallasLeagues Cup
Related Articles
Messi volleys Inter Miami into Leagues Cup last 16 with two goals against Orlando
Lionel Messi eager to face new challenge at Inter Miami
Lionel Messi set to make Inter Miami debut next month against Cruz Azul
Show more
Football
Hosts Australia ease through to last eight as wimp Denmark crash out of World Cup
Updated
Manchester United's Varane says players ignored by football authorities over added time rules
10-woman England ride their luck and dig deep against Nigeria to edge into quarter finals
Australia keep captain Kerr on the bench for Denmark clash as she continues return
Bertolini steps down as Italy coach after group stage Women's World Cup exit
Transfer News LIVE: Benfica's Ramos set to sign for PSG, Hojlund joins Man Utd
Updated
Bellingham fever fuels Real Madrid hopes for upcoming 2023/24 LaLiga campaign
Barcelona bank on Gundogan and Lewandowski experience as they look to retain LaLiga title
Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum targeting 'transformational' win against England
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Benfica's Ramos set to sign for PSG, Hojlund joins Man Utd
Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum targeting 'transformational' win against England
Arsenal beat Man City on penalties to win Community Shield after last-gasp equaliser
What to look out for in the first round of 2023/24 Premier League season

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |