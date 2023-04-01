Lionel Messi set to make Inter Miami debut next month against Cruz Azul

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Leagues Cup
  4. Lionel Messi set to make Inter Miami debut next month against Cruz Azul
Lionel Messi set to make Inter Miami debut next month against Cruz Azul
Lionel Messi is set to sign for Inter Miami
Lionel Messi is set to sign for Inter Miami
Reuters
Lionel Messi (35) is set to play his first game for Inter Miami on July 21st when the Major League Soccer side host Mexico's Cruz Azul in their Leagues Cup opener, managing owner Jorge Mas told the Miami Herald newspaper on Tuesday.

Messi and Miami have agreed terms on a deal and are finalising paperwork and visas after the Argentine great's announcement this month of his intention to join the club.

He will sign a two-and-a-half year deal worth $50 million to $60 million per year with an option to extend until 2026, according to the Miami Herald.

"Absolutely no changes in the roster rules. There are no categories or anything that is being changed to incorporate Lionel Messi onto Inter Miami’s roster," Mas added.

Having the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on board promises to be a big boost for soccer in the United States, where its popularity trails the other four major North American men's professional leagues.

Mas defined Messi's arrival as "the seminal moment" in the history of U.S. soccer as MLS aspires to be one of the best leagues in the world.

Messi won the World Cup with Argentina back in December
Reuters

"I think there will always be a before and after Messi when we talk about the sport in the United States," Mas said.

"I have very strong-held belief that we can create in North America and the United States if not the greatest league, one of the top two leagues in the world.

"Lionel Messi is coming to this country to win cups and make a difference. I think it's incumbent upon myself and my partners in the league, the other owners, to seize the moment."

News of Messi joining Miami had its first effects in a matter of hours, sending ticket prices soaring 1,034% and increasing the number of followers on the team's Instagram account from one to eight million.

Miami are currently bottom of the Eastern Conference standings - seven points from ninth place, the final spot which would give them a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

The Leagues Cup is an annual competition between MLS and Mexico's Liga MX clubs.

Mentions
FootballLeagues CupMessi LionelInter MiamiCruz Azul
Related Articles
Argentina manager Scaloni believes Messi deserves his big-money MLS move
Neymar says Lionel Messi will have massive impact on MLS popularity
Heat stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry 'excited' to have Lionel Messi in Miami
Show more
Football
Kalvin Phillips vows to fight for Manchester City future after tough first season
Yaya Toure named assistant manager at Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege
Qatar FA denies racial abuse by Yusuf Abdurisag and says he was victim instead
Dario Felman column: Messi made the right choice, & Italy poached a future Argentine star
Tottenham's Son Heung-min dismisses rumours of Saudi Arabia move
Joselu delighted to make 'dream' return to Real Madrid after 11 years
Player poll reveals serious issues with pay and pitches in women's international football
OPINION: Bournemouth's Gary O'Neil axing is ruthless but he will be fine
England have hit sweet spot since World Cup heartache, says Gareth Southgate
Manchester City chairman sends warning to rivals: 'We're not going to stop'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea announce Nkunku signing, Arsenal making big moves
European Championship Qualifying roundup: France edge past Greece, Saka stars for England
Belgium coach "shocked" after Thibaut Courtois skips Estonia qualifier
Chelsea sign French forward Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig on six-year deal