England's Lucy Bronze to leave Barcelona after trophy-laden two years

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Liga F Women
  4. England's Lucy Bronze to leave Barcelona after trophy-laden two years

England's Lucy Bronze to leave Barcelona after trophy-laden two years

Lucy Bronze is leaving Barcelona
Lucy Bronze is leaving BarcelonaAFP
England football great Lucy Bronze (32) is to leave Barcelona with whom she has won two of her five Champions League titles, the club announced on Thursday.

The defender leaves after helping Barça win last season's Champions League, beating French side Lyon, the club with whom she won her other three European crowns (2018-20).

"Lucy Bronze will not be renewing her contract with FC Barcelona which expires on June 30 of this year," a club statement said.

"Lucy is leaving with quite some legacy behind her.

"In just two years, she has not only won the two European titles, but also 2 Ligas, 1 Copa de la Reina and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

"The club wishes Lucy Bronze good fortune with the next stage of her professional and personal life."

Bronze has also been an integral part of England's success under Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman.

She played a crucial role in the goal that secured a 2-1 win over Germany in the 2022 European Championship final at Wembley and was in the team that lost 1-0 to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final.

Mentions
FootballLiga F WomenBronze LucyBarcelona W
Related Articles
Spain star Alexia Putellas extends Barcelona contract until 2026
Study launched to investigate ACL injuries in women's football
Barcelona avenge Lyon defeats to win third Women's Champions League
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as contenders emerge in Germany
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: LAFC star Mateusz Bogusz on missing out on EURO 2024 & the rise of MLS
Biggest stars yet to show true abilities as EURO 2024 heads into knockouts
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea interest, Guirassy nearing Dortmund move
Updated
EURO 2024: Top five milestones from a memorable group stage in Germany
Japan to face Saudi Arabia & Australia in third phase of FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
EURO 2024 Team of the Group Stage: Musiala and Spain's midfield duo the standout players
USA not underestimating familiar foe Panama at Copa América
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea interest, Guirassy nearing Dortmund move
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings